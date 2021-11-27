Georgia Tennant divides fans with rare home photo of children Christmas has come early in the Tennant household

Georgia Tennant shared some sweet snaps of her children putting up the Christmas decorations with the help of doting dad David Tennant over the weekend.

MORE: 17 celebrity mums who advocate for breastfeeding their babies in public

The actress' fans proved divided, however, with a debate starting in the comments about whether November was too early to put up the tree – and it turns out people have some very strong opinions. "It's still November why are you decorating for Christmas," one Instagram follower wrote, adding a sad face emoji. Another penned: "But it's still November!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant carries daughter Birdie in adorable video

Plenty more were in agreement with Georgia that it's never too early to put your Christmas tree up. A third fan commented: "As someone whose tree and most indoor decorations have been up since 1 November I do not see a problem with this".

RELATED: Georgia Tennant melts hearts with picture of husband reading to baby daughter

MORE: Georgia Tennant sends fans into meltdown with latest photo of eldest son Ty

Another shared: "Time is an illusion! It’s the holiday whatever that means to everyone is different!"

David Tennant and Georgia's children got into the festive spirit - in November

The stunning photos showed off a new angle of the Doctor Who couple's gorgeous living room, revealing navy walls, a piano, white curtains and matching wooden panelling running around the room.

David was seen holding his son aloft as he added some ornaments to the tree, while their other kids looked on in excitement.

Georgia's youngest child Birdie was also getting involved

A second photograph showed the couple's youngest child, two-year-old daughter Birdie, dressed in a cute Santa outfit as she placed her own ornament on the tree.

DISCOVER: Georgia and David Tennant share rare family photos of Halloween fun with children

Georgia captioned the post: "It's been 2 years since the @nhs saved this one and I cannot tell you how grateful I am that she's here to decorate a tree that I will lovingly redecorate once they're all in bed."

The couple live in a stunning west London home with their five kids; Olive, ten, Wilfred, eight, Doris, six, and Birdie, as well as Georgia's 19-year-old son Ty.