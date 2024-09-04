David and Georgia Tennant's rustic kitchen at London home with five kids

Georgia and David Tennant are the proud parents of five children, so it's lucky that they have plenty of space to accommodate them.

The Doctor Who actor and his TV producer wife, who married in 2011, share Olive, 13, Wilfred, 11, Doris, eight, Birdie, four, and Georgia's eldest child Ty, 22, and the family resides in a stunning home in west London.

Georgia and David generally keep their family out of the spotlight. The Broadchurch star mostly keeps off social media and Georgia only occasionally posts photos of their children on Instagram and, a lot of time, she conceals their faces to protect their identity.

© Getty Images Georgia and David are parents of five kids

But the 39-year-old does share glimpses inside their home, showing off their stylish interiors and generous living space.

The home boasts multiple bedrooms, a chic living room with trendy, panelled walls and an enviable, rustic kitchen.

Georgia and David Tennant's kitchen at home is so stylish

Georgia recently shared a photo on her Instagram alongside her daughter, Olive, as they stood back to back. The caption read: "It's happened", indicating that the mum-of-five was feeling bereft at the idea of her daughter being as tall as her.

In the background of the sweet snap, we get a decent glimpse of their kitchen. From what we can see, the kitchen area has seriously stylish exposed brick and beams on the ceiling dotted with spotlights.

© Instagram Georgia Tennant and her daughter, Olive, in their kitchen

The exposed brick feature compliments the wooden cabinets perfectly which are adjacent to the oven and hob. A double oven is also nestled in the cabinet area and further along we can see a massive fridge with a glass door – perhaps a wine cooler.

In the centre of the kitchen sits an on-trend island – ideal for sitting around and to use as an area to prepare food.

Georgia and David have been married since 2011

The marble-topped feature also has plenty of drawers and cupboards underneath for extra storage.

In another photo that Georgia shared on her social media, we get a good look at the stunning Parquet flooring they've installed in the kitchen.

© Instagram Georgia shared this photo which showed off their gorgeous Parquet flooring

More sneak peeks inside the Tennant's family home

This photo shared by Georgia shows the heartwarming bond that David has with his kids.

© Instagram David Tennant and his kids in their living room

The actor was being embraced by Wilfred and Birdie and their pet dog Myrtle while they stood in their cosy living room.

The room has a green, panelled wall with a fireplace, and shelving units to display framed photos and baskets.



It has wooden flooring topped with a grey rug and Crittall doors leading out to the garden, creating a cosy and chic space.