David Tennant's wife Georgia shares never-before-seen photos of lookalike son Ty in heartfelt birthday tribute

Georgia Tennant has every reason to celebrate this week as her eldest son, Ty, turns 22.

On Wednesday, the wife of David Tennant penned a heartfelt message on Instagram marking her son's special day. "22 years ago my life really began. Happy Birthday to the best of origin stories," she penned.

Georgia welcomed her son Ty in 2002 aged 17 following a brief relationship with a former partner. After finding love with her Doctor Who star husband, David adopted Ty in 2011, the same year he married Merlin and The Bill star Georgia.

© Instagram Georgia Tennant shared an unseen photo of her son Ty's first days after birth. She gave birth to her first child when she was 17.

The mother-of-five shared a gallery of snaps honouring her son's big day, including a collection of never-before-seen photographs from Ty's childhood - and he is the spitting image of his mum.

The mother-son duo not only share the same head of buttery blonde hair, but their facial features are strikingly similar - which sparked a flurry of responses from doting fans in the comments.

© Instagram Georgia sparked the sweetest reaction from fans when she shared photographs of her lookalike son

"He looks so much like you, but in boy version," penned a fan, as another wrote: "It's so sweet that he's always looked so much like you!"

"You look so like your mum in your pics," agreed a third, while a fourth wrote: "Happy birthday to Ty. And more importantly, Happy 'day of giving birth' and becoming a wonderful Mum… The most essential job ever, raising children. It is a blessing."

© Instagram Ty turned 22 on Wednesday 27 March

Despite being Georgia's first born from a previous relationship, it seems David has more than embraced Ty as his own, with the young actor even calling the Broadchurch star, "Dad".

David met Ty's mum Georgia when she had a guest role in the 2008 episode The Doctor's Daughter - and it was then that Ty met his TV hero.

"It was great, I was five when I first met my dad, my mum was working on Doctor Who at the time," Ty said. "I watched him on TV as the hero, and it was crazy how much your life can change."

Like his parents, Ty is making his name as a successful actor and has already starred in House of the Dragon, Tolkien, Doom Patrol and War of the Worlds.