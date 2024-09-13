Shirlie and Martin Kemp often post beautiful photos and videos of their impressive Victorian mansion.

One video shared recently, however, gave fans a glimpse of one area of their garden as we've never seen it, and it sparked some conversation among Shirlie's followers.

Taking to her home account, @Maisonnumber9, Roman Kemp's mother gave an extensive tour of the greenhouse that was situated on the vast land they have in their back garden. However, the former Wham! popstar explained to her followers they were unable to salvage the building while undertaking their extensive renovation work.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp in her garden

Though she's given fans a peek at the "derelict" greenhouse in the past, the 62-year-old filmed inside the overgrown, damaged – and yet still beautiful – glass building like never before, giving fans a full tour of what it used to look like in all its glory.

Reiterating the situation in the caption, Shirlie said: "Although we have achieved most of the things that needed repairing and restoring, the broken greenhouse was one thing that I wasn't able to tick off the list!

WATCH: Shirlie Kemp films inside 'derelict' greenhouse like never before

"There's always things you wish you had done differently, and I so wish I could have restored this as I have always wanted a greenhouse, but it was actually positioned so close to the trees that it's quite dangerous and that's the reason it became derelict in the first place. I do wish we could have restored you though."

Shirlie's followers were quick to debate the former pop star in the comments section, encouraging her to perhaps consider placing the greenhouse in another part of the garden.

© Dave Benett Shirlie Kemp

As one fan summed it up: "Build a replica on another spot. I love my greenhouse, growing from seed and cuttings is a joy and so therapeutic."

Another suggested: "Wow! Now that's a greenhouse! You should find a suitable spot in your garden and build another one.

"Just think of all the cuttings you could take, grow in the greenhouse, and then plant in your garden!"

A third added similarly: "Could you not just remove the glass and put a cover over the roof?? Bit like an enchanted pergola!"

Shirlie often shows her and Martin hard at work in their garden View post on Instagram

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's renovation journey

Shirlie and her husband, former Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp, began their mammoth renovation project in 2021 when they bought their run-down Victorian property and transformed it into the home of their dreams.

Martin and Shirlie got to work right away and removed significant parts of the house including the old kitchen and dining area, to create a new space designed by them.

MORE: Inside Shirlie and Martin Kemp's renovation portfolio – and their multiple kitchens explained

© Instagram Martin and Shirlie Kemp had completely transformed their garden and an outhouse

The pair also re-converted an outhouse they call their 'cottage', which also has its own impressive kitchen and living area and a bedroom upstairs.

The garden has been a big priority for the couple. But, like many garden enthusiasts, she has admitted that it will be a while before the outdoor space is truly "finished."

She admitted previously: "It will take years to create the garden that I see in my head but it is rewarding seeing what we have created in such a short time."