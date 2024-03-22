Shirlie and Martin Kemp's garden looks just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

Roman Kemp's parents Shirlie and Martin always impress us with photos of their stunning home.

The couple have been working hard for a while now renovating their huge Victorian property and the surrounding land, and one recent snap of the beautiful garden reminded us of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's outdoor area at their Montecito mansion.

Posting on their home Instagram account, @maisonnumber9, Shirlie shared a photo of the huge lawn, a tall magnolia tree and multiple camellia plants. "Camellia and magnolia having their moment in the garden although the camellia is not enjoying the wet weather as much."

© Instagram Shirlie shared a gorgeous photo of their garden recently

We couldn't help but think of the breathtaking photo Harry and Meghan shared to announce they were expecting their second child, which displayed the impressive surroundings they have in their garden too.

The landscape in both gardens is similar and although they're different types of trees, the similar shapes create a stunning backdrop. The gardens also boast plenty of land for both families to enjoy.

Meghan and Harry showed off their garden in this snap View post on Instagram

Shirlie, 61, and Martin, 62, were considered pop royalty in their heyday, with Martin a member of the 80s band Spandau Ballet, and Shirlie a former dancer in Wham! and one-half of pop-duo Pepsi & Shirlie, so it's fitting that the couple have a palatial home and garden to match.

Elsewhere in the Kemp's garden, the couple have placed a bench in the centre of the lawn just in front of a bed of bluebells, so guests can sit and take in the sprawling views.

In the background, Shirlie and Martin's outhouse can be seen poking through the trees. The outdoor building is perhaps the pride and joy of the couple's garden as it proved to be a labour of love when transforming their garden.

The building was initially a pig shed and Martin was keen on tearing it down, however, Shirlie hatched a plan to utilise it. After many hours of hard graft, the shed is now a cosy hideaway-cum-studio they've affectionately named Piglet.

Piglet is clad in trendy wooden panels and features industrial lantern-style lights inside. When Shirlie's husband Martin shared before and after pictures of the outdoor building, he praised his wife: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions…

© Dave Benett Shirlie and Martin Kemp

"I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it's stunning!! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @rhschelsea see you later!!!"

Shirlie and Martin bought the Victorian property back in 2022 with the idea of renovating it over a five-year period. However, their hard work has paid off and they have managed to transform the home in less than two years.

MORE: Martin and Shirlie Kemp reveal how relationship has changed during 36-year marriage

MORE: Celebrities who built their dream homes from scratch: Shirlie and Martin Kemp, Rochelle and Marvin Humes and more

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp's garden is stunning

The couple purchased the house with the intention of renovating it entirely, but Martin and Shirlie have kept a period feel to it.

The dining area, for example, has been given a modern update, but they decided to keep the traditional fireplace, adding a gothic yet chic feel to the Victorian property.

The home also features multiple bedrooms, a huge, pristine white kitchen and generous lounge and dining areas. The couple also own a small cottage away from the main building, which boasts its own living area, second kitchen and bedrooms.