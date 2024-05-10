Shirlie Kemp sparks reaction with video of overgrowing garden at huge Victorian home

Shirlie Kemp is embracing the current warm weather and the impending arrival of summer when it comes to her garden.

The former Pepsi & Shirlie star, 62, who is married to Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp, 62, often shares glimpses of the stunning outdoors at the couple's impressive Victorian mansion, and her recent video showing the overgrowing garden sparked a reaction from her followers.

Shirlie, who shares former Capital FM Radio DJ Roman and singer Harley Moon with her 62-year-old husband, is meticulous when it comes to gardening planning and schedules, and explained that they were deciding to leave the plants and grass to grow over the next few weeks rather than pruning.

Take a look at the video to see a revealing look at Shirlie and Martin's outdoor haven…

WATCH: Shirlie Kemp's garden video sparked a reaction

"May is one of my favourite months, the garden suddenly comes alive. And the promise of summer is just around the corner," Shirlie began to explain in the caption.

"We're leaving lots of areas alone to do their own thing, so no mowing in certain areas. I'm constantly adding plants around piglet as there was nothing here and patience is key to gardening but I don't have much of that!"

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp's garden is stunning

The former Wham! member continued: "It will take years to create the garden that I see in my head but it is rewarding seeing what we have created in such a short time."

Followers of Shirlie's home account, Maison No.9, were quick to compliment the gardening, commenting how "beautiful" it looked when not being tended to. "The wildness of parts of your garden makes it so enchanting," as one described it.

Another said: "Looks so beautiful when leaving to flourish xx," while a third said: "Very beautiful Shirlie, nice to see long grass and pretty flowers."

It's clear that Shirlie and Martin put plenty of TLC into their garden but their efforts don't stop there. The couple, who moved into the property in late 2021, have been transforming the inside of their home ever since and have made phenomenal changes to the interiors.

© Instagram The Kemps garden

The kitchen in the main house was ripped out entirely, making way for a brand new, pristine white kitchen with a huge island in the centre, a double oven, endless storage, and lots of seating space for the whole family.

The pair also re-converted an outhouse they call their 'cottage', which also has its own impressive kitchen and living area and a bedroom upstairs.