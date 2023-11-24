Inside Shirlie and Martin Kemp's renovation portfolio – and their multiple kitchens explained

Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie Kemp never fail to give us house envy!

The couple met in the 1980s while both forging successful pop careers, Shirlie with Wham! and Pepsi & Shirlie, and Martin with Spandau Ballet.

Although they may not be focussing on music these days, they're keeping busy with their incredible property renovation portfolio and fans, including us, have loved following their journey every step of the way.

Shirlie and Martin, who are also parents to daughter Harley Moon, have been documenting the transformation of their family home on their Instagram account, @maisonnumber9.

The Kemps purchased the property two years ago and decided to kick start what was supposed to be a five-year renovation project, but the pair's work has come on leaps and bounds and they have managed to transform a huge amount of the home in a year and a half…

Shirlie and Martin's family home

The family's main home has undergone perhaps the biggest transformation. They bought the Victorian property with the intention of renovating the entire place, but Martin and Shirlie did keep a period feel to it.

The dining area, for example, has been given a modern update, but they decided to keep the traditional fireplace, adding a gothic yet chic feel to the Victorian property. Shirlie, of course, worked her magic to give it a spruce, sharing with her fans: "The fireplace was a very dull grey stone so I did some research and found a limestone fireplace paint by @stonelux_paints.

Shirlie Kemp's dining area has a gorgeous fireplace

"The fireplace looks brand new! It's bright and fresh & really flows better with other the rooms! It's only paint and you never know I may want to paint it again in a few years."

But the home's pièce de resistance is undoubtedly the stunning white kitchen. The central kitchen area is where the family spend the majority of their time, according to mother-of-two Shirlie. But although the area looks pristine in photos, she admitted that it gets cluttered from time to time.

The kitchen in the main home is pristine

"Reminding myself how nice the kitchen looks when it's clutter-free. But like everyone our kitchen is the busiest room and dumping ground and I'm mostly to blame! I feel much calmer when it's empty," she wrote before.

Shirlie opted for fresh white in the main house's kitchen

The main house's kitchen features pristine off-white cupboards with porcelain white worktops, as well as gold hanging lights above the island, bringing the kitchen's dining area together as the main focal point. The kitchen is always decorated with multiple bouquets of fresh flowers, too.

Meanwhile, one of the bathrooms in the main house continues the white theme and is a calming haven. Above the marble-topped sink and vanity cabinet, with 'His and Hers' sinks and gold taps, there are two gold-rimmed mirrors – adding a touch of chic to the room.

Their bathroom has had a glow up

Kemp Cottage and their two kitchens

Shirlie and Martin undertook a "mammoth" task when they decided to begin their renovation portfolio. Not only did they decide to renovate the Victorian home, but they took on a cottage, too.

The cottage is smaller, but certainly no less impressive. More recently, Shirlie has shown her fans inside the cottage's kitchen which looks totally different to the main home's kitchen area, offering a sense of variety at the couple's house.

Shirlie Kemp shared a photo of her pantry in the cottage kitchen

While the main kitchen is pristine bright white, the cottage kitchen boasts more of an earthy feel. The cabinets are a stone colour with light brown laminated flooring. Shirlie has also placed a runner rug alongside the walkway behind the island, adding some tactile comfort to the area.

The island is light grey with wooden cabinets underneath a solid white worktop, and three wooden stools can be seen underneath, offering space for eating.

Shirlie Kemp showed off her cottage's stunning kitchen

The Kemp garden is a woodland dream

Shirlie and Martin enjoyed the summer months of this year spending plenty of time in their garden. The family are fortunate that their home boasts plenty of land to enjoy, but they worked just as hard outside as they did inside.

"I love gardens that invite you in. There's still so much that I want to add to the garden," she shared. "I'm fascinated by how our environment [affects] us, what our subconscious mind is absorbing, it's that very part of my mind that drives me to make changes and create and I just can't switch it off."

The Kemp's beautiful garden

In the Kemp garden, there is a vast amount of shrubs, trees and plenty of gorgeous flower bushes that add colour and depth to the area. The family have even managed to grow their own apples, tomatoes, and more crops.

The Pig Shed

Moving on from the garden, one of the more impressive parts of their renovation portfolio is their "Pig Shed", a small outhouse at the back of their garden that was previously used a pig shed, but is now a cosy hideaway-cum-studio for Shirlie and Martin. They've affectionately called the renovated space, Piglet.

Their outdoor area has been transformed

Piglet is clad in trendy wooden panels and features industrial lantern-style lights inside. When Shirlie's husband Martin shared before and after pictures of the outdoor building, he praised his wife: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it's stunning!! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @rhschelsea see you later!!!"