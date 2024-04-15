Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie caught out with garden transformation photos

Aside from being a dab hand at interiors, Martin Kemp's wife Shirlie is also a green-fingered gardening enthusiast, as she demonstrated with her latest photos.

The Wham! Backing singer – who shares Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp, 31, and singer-songwriter Harleymoon Kemp, 34, with her husband – proudly showed off her hard work in the garden at her new family home.

Stepping stones interspersed with pebbles created a path that snaked its way through a muddy patch of lawn, which was later covered with grass and surrounded by olive trees, lush greenery and purple flowers.

"The cottage garden is starting to take shape now, the lawn is so lush and green and I have to say Euphorbias are my absolute favourites, they are so independent, vibrant & strong. I would say the salt & pepper of plants! #euphorbias #newgarden," she captioned the post on her dedicated home Instagram account, @maisonnumber9.

© Instagram The couple shared a throwback photo of the garden one year ago

However, one fan quickly spotted a confusing part of the transformation photos and questioned her in the comments section. "Isn’t photo number 3 verbena? I’ve planted some but nowhere near flowering yet!" they commented, and Shirlie replied: "Yes it is but that’s last year's pic don't worry yours isn’t late."

Shirlie often shares photos from her old home, which serves as inspiration for her new property with Martin. For example, the Pepsi & Shirlie star recently revealed she missed her outdoor fireplace so much that she had created a new and improved version, perfect for al fresco dining in the summer.

© MelMedia Martin and Shirlie Kemp have been renovating their new Victorian home

The Kemps bought the run-down Victorian property two years ago and immediately embarked on a huge, five-year renovation project. In just 18 months, the pair had already made significant progress, gutting every single room in the house and changing the décor and layout entirely.

Outside, they also have a separate cottage with a gorgeous kitchen and living area, as well as a former pig shed turned work studio, affectionately nicknamed Piglet.

© Instagram The couple's old pig shed has been converted into a work studio

The couple previously opened up about their passion project, telling The Telegraph that this is the first home they have renovated specifically with themselves in mind. Shirlie admitted she was the one taking the lead with the interior design, especially the bright and airy kitchen which features white worktops, matching cabinets and gold lights positioned over the island.

© Instagram Shirlie chose a white kitchen to keep the space light and airy

"It’s a cheesy old saying but it really is the heart of the home. It never really becomes our house until we change the kitchen," Martin said, and his wife added: "I’m just so passionate about it. It means so much to me – it can draw me to tears if Martin disagrees about something. I’m so passionate about homes, and kitchens are one of my biggest loves. I’d love to design kitchens for a living, to be honest."

