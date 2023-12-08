Roman and Martin Kemp's best father-son bonding moments in pictures

The One Show presenter Roman Kemp has a close relationship with his famous dad, the actor and singer Martin Kemp of 80s pop band Spandau Ballet.

Martin is married to Shirlie Kemp of Pepsi & Shirlie fame, and they also have a daughter, Harley Moon.

We often see Roman and his dad working together on TV – the pair co-hosted Martin and Roman's Weekend Best! in 2020 and have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together. Fans adore their funny banter and endearing bond.

WATCH: Martin Kemp reveals embarrassing incident from son Roman's childhood

Roman recently told HELLO!: "My dad and I get to work with each other all the time and I'm so lucky for that," he said.

"The reason we work together is because I know how much I'm going to love my kids and my family watching that footage of me and their grandad working together - and that's just our relationship."

While Martin previously told us: “We love spending time together, you know. It's such a pleasure to do all of those shows. It's not like going to work, it's like hanging out with my boy."

We’ve rounded up some of Martin and Roman’s best father-son bonding moments below…

Martin and Roman Kemp out together © Getty The father and son like to spend time together and they share the same sense of style too.

Lookalike father and son © Getty Martin and Roman look so alike in this photo taken at the ITV Palooza! back in 2021 - the duo have the same sparkling blue eyes.

The Kemp family © Instagram The Kemps are a tight-knit bunch and here are Martin and Roman with mum Shirlie and sister Harley.

TV stars bond © Photo: Instagram Roman shared this snap with his Instagram fans, writing: "Happy Birthday Dad! I love you mate @martinjkemp."

They party together © Getty The famous father and son even hang out together at parties. Here they are at the Sony BRITs after-party at The Standard in 2020.



Matching shirts on Father's Day © Instagram We love this! The pair wore matching outfits, with Roman paying tribute to his dad: "Happy Fathers Day to all of the dads out there. Don’t need to say it to my old man as he follows me everywhere I go these days. Love you mate @martinjkemp."