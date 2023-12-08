Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Roman and Martin Kemp's best father-son bonding moments in pictures

Martin Kemp played bad boy Steve Owen on EastEnders while son Roman is a DJ on Capital FM

Martin and Roman Kemp smiling
Sophie Hamilton
The One Show presenter Roman Kemp has a close relationship with his famous dad, the actor and singer Martin Kemp of 80s pop band Spandau Ballet.

Martin is married to Shirlie Kemp of Pepsi & Shirlie fame, and they also have a daughter, Harley Moon.

We often see Roman and his dad working together on TV – the pair co-hosted Martin and Roman's Weekend Best! in 2020 and have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together. Fans adore their funny banter and endearing bond. 

WATCH: Martin Kemp reveals embarrassing incident from son Roman's childhood

Roman recently told HELLO!: "My dad and I get to work with each other all the time and I'm so lucky for that," he said.

"The reason we work together is because I know how much I'm going to love my kids and my family watching that footage of me and their grandad working together - and that's just our relationship."

While Martin previously told us: “We love spending time together, you know. It's such a pleasure to do all of those shows. It's not like going to work, it's like hanging out with my boy."

We’ve rounded up some of Martin and Roman’s best father-son bonding moments below…

 

Martin and Roman Kemp out together

Roman Kemp and Martin Kemp walking outside Global Radio studios © Getty

The father and son like to spend time together and they share the same sense of style too.

Lookalike father and son

Martin and Roman Kemp smiling on the red carpet© Getty

Martin and Roman look so alike in this photo taken at the ITV Palooza! back in 2021 - the duo have the same sparkling blue eyes.

The Kemp family

Shirlie, Harleymoon and Martin Kemp reunite with Roman after his 2019 stint in I'm a Celebrity© Instagram

The Kemps are a tight-knit bunch and here are Martin and Roman with mum Shirlie and sister Harley.

TV stars bond

roman kemp with dad martin kemp© Photo: Instagram

Roman shared this snap with his Instagram fans, writing: "Happy Birthday Dad! I love you mate @martinjkemp."

They party together

Roman Kemp and Martin Kemp attend the Sony BRITs after-party© Getty

The famous father and son even hang out together at parties. Here they are at the Sony BRITs after-party at The Standard in 2020.

Matching shirts on Father's Day

Matching shirts for Martin and Roman Kemp© Instagram

We love this! The pair wore matching outfits, with Roman paying tribute to his dad: "Happy Fathers Day to all of the dads out there. Don’t need to say it to my old man as he follows me everywhere I go these days. Love you mate @martinjkemp."

Roman's teen years

Actor Martin Kemp and his son Roman at the UK film premiere of 'Sleuth' in 2007© Getty

Martin and Roman were even close in those tricky teen years. Here they are at the UK film premiere of Sleuth at the Odeon West End back in 2007.

