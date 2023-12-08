Roman and Martin Kemp's best father-son bonding moments in pictures

We often see Roman and his dad working together on TV – the pair co-hosted Martin and Roman's Weekend Best! in 2020 and have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together. Fans adore their funny banter and endearing bond.
Roman recently told HELLO!: "My dad and I get to work with each other all the time and I'm so lucky for that," he said.
"The reason we work together is because I know how much I'm going to love my kids and my family watching that footage of me and their grandad working together - and that's just our relationship."
While Martin previously told us: “We love spending time together, you know. It's such a pleasure to do all of those shows. It's not like going to work, it's like hanging out with my boy."
We’ve rounded up some of Martin and Roman’s best father-son bonding moments below…
Martin and Roman Kemp out together
The father and son like to spend time together and they share the same sense of style too.
Lookalike father and son
Martin and Roman look so alike in this photo taken at the ITV Palooza! back in 2021 - the duo have the same sparkling blue eyes.
The Kemp family
The Kemps are a tight-knit bunch and here are Martin and Roman with mum Shirlie and sister Harley.
TV stars bond
Roman shared this snap with his Instagram fans, writing: "Happy Birthday Dad! I love you mate @martinjkemp."
They party together
The famous father and son even hang out together at parties. Here they are at the Sony BRITs after-party at The Standard in 2020.
Matching shirts on Father's Day
We love this! The pair wore matching outfits, with Roman paying tribute to his dad: "Happy Fathers Day to all of the dads out there. Don’t need to say it to my old man as he follows me everywhere I go these days. Love you mate @martinjkemp."
Roman's teen years
Martin and Roman were even close in those tricky teen years. Here they are at the UK film premiere of Sleuth at the Odeon West End back in 2007.