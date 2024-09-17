Shirlie and Martin Kemp's updates on their renovation journey are always welcomed by their fans, and the former Wham! star's latest video has sparked a reaction from her followers.

The 63-year-old took to her home Instagram account, @maisonnumber9, to post a video of her former Spandau Ballet star husband up on the roof of the outhouse at their home – a former pig shed they've affectionately called 'Piglet' – and while her followers were more than impressed, some shared some concern for the ex-pop star.

Shirlie, who has been married to Martin since the 1980s, wrote in the caption: "They say slowing down in your 60s is the worst thing you can do and keeping active is more important than ever but you do go to bed a lot earlier," followed by a yawning and crying-with-laughter emoji.

© Instagram Martin Kemp and Shirlie Kemp often share updates from their home

Some were concerned for Martin who was brave enough to jump on the roof and do some trimming. "Watch yourself on this roof," said one, as another echoed this writing: "Can I suggest a little bit of PPE young man? You are part of my favourite, favourite 80s group and I do not want to see you get hurt…"

A third added: "Please put on safety goggles, if a stone flies up and hits you it’s likely to do terrible damage to your eyes."

Meanwhile, others were quick to share witty comments about how Martin would make a fantastic gardener for hire! One fan said: "Do you hire your gardener out?"

Another agreed, commenting: "Ha ha can Martin come and do our garden?" A third agreed: "Does your gardener travel to Kent?"

Shirlie and Martin's impressive outhouse

The outhouse was originally a pig shed that the former popstars were tempted to rip down when they bought their property back in 2022, but instead, the Pepsi & Shirlie singer had a vision to transform it into a separate building in their garden.

Once the pair finished the project, they fittingly named it 'Piglet' and it's become a staple part of their home. The building is stylish as well as functional.

© Instagram Martin and Shirlie Kemp converted an old pigshed

It's clad in wooden panels with black metal-rimmed doors and windows, giving it an overall rustic feel.

When Shirlie's husband Martin shared before and after pictures of the outdoor building, he praised his wife's impressive transformation: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it's stunning!!"

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp in her garden at their stunning Victorian home

The pair also re-converted an outhouse they call their 'cottage', which also has its own impressive kitchen and living area and a bedroom upstairs.

Another element of their garden that fans have been wowed by recently is their "derelict" greenhouse which Shirlie was keen to salvage but sadly unable to.

"Although we have achieved most of the things that needed repairing and restoring, the broken greenhouse was one thing that I wasn't able to tick off the list!" she explained candidly.

"But it was actually positioned so close to the trees that it's quite dangerous and that's the reason it became derelict in the first place. I do wish we could have restored you though."