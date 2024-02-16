Shirlie and Martin Kemp are embracing the turn of weather and getting outside to enjoy their garden at their gorgeous home.

The couple, who are parents to Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp and singer Harley Moon, have been documenting the house's enormous renovation for over a year now.

However, the former pop stars also share content from their sprawling garden with their followers, who love nothing more than being kept up to date with all the exciting outdoor changes and transformations, and their recent posts will have fans pining for spring.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp's garden is stunning

Taking to her Instagram home account's Stories, Shirlie shared beautiful snippets of their garden and the blooms are incredible for this time of year.

In one clip, the mother-of-two is tending to huge bouquets of roses, dotted with yellow, pink and white flowers and some orange peonies and extra foliage. Another photo shows Shirlie smiling as she leans into the flowers to get a closer look.

It seems tending to the plants has been a priority recently. Shirlie explained previously: "I had the idea that Martin can help dig up some of the roses that need moving," before adding: "Suns out so moving roses before work starts again."

In another video, Martin can be seen digging up the bushes ready to move them to another area of the garden.

They don't only share content, they're also on hand to offer their tips and expertise to those in need.

One person asked: "When is the best time to remove rose trees to put somewhere else please?" to which Shirlie responded: "Can move up to early Spring.

© Instagram Martin Kemp in the garden at huge home

"[If] the shoots are too long you can trim them back slightly. Also, try not to plant where other roses have been otherwise use a fungi solution x."

What's more, Shirlie revealed to fans last week that her husband was keen to be hands-on in the garden. In another photo, the former Spandau Ballet member hilariously stood behind a huge mound of debris and rubble with his boots placed strategically at the other end, giving the illusion he had been buried.

The former Wham! star wrote on Instagram: "To say we're covered in mud every time we go outside is an understatement [laughing emoji]."

© Instagram Martin Kemp and Shirlie Kemp with their dog at their gorgeous home

The couple have not shied away from doing the majority of the hard work themselves, which has paid off enormously.

Elsewhere in their huge garden, the family are lucky enough to have enough space for an outhouse area and studio which they converted from an old pig shed.

Shirlie transformed a pigshed to make a chic outhouse

The chic new building, which they've aptly named Piglet, features gorgeous black-rimmed glass doors and windows, offering plenty of light into the space, as well as wood panelling on the outside to give it a rustic edge.

The Kemps have even placed a barbeque and two rocking chairs outside to enjoy in the warmer months, or if they fancy a winter cooking session.