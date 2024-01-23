Roman Kemp's mum Shirlie reveals glimpse inside revamped outhouse as she updates on renovation journey

Shirlie Kemp often shares updates on her and husband Martin Kemp's enormous transformation project which they began in 2021. The couple, who met in the 1980s while in their popstar heydays, have even revamped a separate cottage on their sprawling land, as well as an outhouse, which was once a pig shed, and Shirlie gave fans another glimpse inside recently.

Taking to her Instagram account dedicated to her home improvements, Shirlie revealed to her followers that she is giving the outhouse, known affectionately as 'Piglet', a spruce up after it needed a "big spring clean and paint" due to the wintery conditions.

The former Wham! dancer star panned a video across the room and revealed she was going to paint the shutters. The inside of the shed looked super cosy thanks to a little bench area and gorgeous plates on the wall and hanging baskets – adding a Mediterranean feel to the area.

Shirlie, who is mum to Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp and singer Harley Moon, then shared a stunning photo of one corner in Piglet, featuring a huge bouquet of winter flowers and foliage, sharing details in the caption: "A pretty corner in Piglet but the rest of it is in need of a big spring clean and paint.

"White floors look like a mud bath now but I quite enjoy bringing it back to life in the spring. At least there is a little corner that looks sweet as the winter sun highlights the colours."

The choice of flowers was perfect for the season. With lots of brown and orange hues and a pop of pink and lilac here and there, the sideboard looked rustic and seriously chic. Two hanging mirrors on the wall as well as candelabras with tall, orange candlesticks added gorgeous finishing touches.

'Piglet' has been a labour of love for Shirlie since the Kemps moved into their home and the area was nearly torn down completely. However, always seeing an opportunity to create something new, Shirlie decided to halt the demolition and turn it into an area for their family to use in the garden.

Piglet is clad in trendy wooden panels and features industrial lantern-style lights inside. Outside, there's even a barbeque set up with two wooden rocking chairs underneath a trendy pergola for when the warmer months allow alfresco dining. The former pig shed also serves a working studio for the mother of two.

Shirlie shared a fascinating before and after transformation video showing Piglet in all its glory. She made sure to tell fans the story of how it came to be another dream project for her.

"As I mentioned it wasn't just a house we needed to renovate and the very first time I looked at the house I walked towards this little ruin that was once a pig-shed and all I can say is that it felt magical to me.

"Others were not so sure but I was not going to knock it down as suggested. I ad specialists remove the roof and @soulfulhideaways came along and shaped it into a very special garden house/studio. It has even had a Princess inside (I knew it was special)."