Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares rare glimpse into £3.5m boho home she shares with Joe Sugg

Strictly Come Dancing's cherry-haired professional Dianne Buswell sailed through to the final of the much-loved BBC dance show with her dance partner, Bobby Brazier, before the duo embarked on the Strictly Come Dancing Live! arena tour earlier this year.

Yet now the tour has wrapped, the Australian star has far more time to spend at home with her beau, Joe Sugg, in the £3.5 million West Sussex bolthole they purchased in July 2023.

The couple found love in 2018 after they partnered up on Strictly, and moved in together three years later. After selling their colourful country retreat near Brighton for a cool £1.35 million, the pair upgraded to a lavish five-bedroom property that formerly belonged to Premier League footballer, Lewis Dunk.

On Sunday, Dianne gave a rare glimpse inside the beautiful boho home as she shared several photographs with her 1 million Instagram followers - and their dining room is divine...

© Instagram Seated on a large oak bench at a 10-seater dining table, the ballroom professional took a photo of herself in a large ornate mirror hanging in her sprawling dining room. In the background, the star had set her table with lots of natural elements, including sheepskin throws on the benches and round rattan placemats. A bloom of dried flowers graced the table, while several houseplants could be seen in the background of the space.

The boho theme continues throughout the Buswell-Sugg household, with Dianne sharing several more photos from inside the stunning property - which also boasts a heated indoor pool and a fully-equipped gym.



Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly… Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.

Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.

Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.



Joe was seated on a chic rattan chair, as a wicker armchair and jute rug also dressed a nook where he was doing a puzzle. It's clear to see the couple enjoy breathing life into their home, as a pink orchid was placed neatly on the table where Joe was sat and fresh blooms could be seen as the Strictly pro drank her protein smoothie.

© Instagram As Dianne shared a snap of her berry smoothie, she also gave fans a glimpse at her sprawling entryway to her home - and it could rival a five-star hotel.

