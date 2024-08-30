Exclusive: Dianne Buswell discusses starting a family and reveals how boyfriend Joe Sugg supports her behind the scenes

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has shared a fresh update regarding her future plans with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg.



The Aussie dancer, 35, first crossed paths with YouTuber Joe, 32, whilst competing on the hit BBC show in 2018. They have been going from strength to strength ever since, and most recently decided to take their relationship to the next level by purchasing a five-bedroom Sussex mansion.

© Getty Images Dianne and Joe crossed paths on Strictly Come Dancing

Whilst the pair are content with their current set-up, Dianne has divulged that she'd one day love to start her own family. "Joe and I, we both love kids, so of course one day we would love to have our own children," the TV star told HELLO! during an exclusive interview, before adding: "But we're taking it as it comes and at the moment, we are happy with how we're going."

This autumn marks a busy period for the couple, with Dianne currently rehearsing for the upcoming series of Strictly. While the show calls for creativity, the professional dancer, who first joined the line-up in 2017, told us how she leans on Joe for support when she's in need of inspiration.

© Instagram The couple live together in Sussex

"Joe is just Joe. He lets me do what I need to do. He never puts pressure on me, he knows that at this time, I get super busy," she explained.

"He's just there to support [me] really. I always send him my routines and he gives me his feedback. He helps me with music choices… He's really creative. If I'm ever having a bit of a creative block, I'll always go to Joe and ask him, and he definitely helps."

Whilst Joe is always on hand to offer support and guidance, Dianne looks to her beauty and hair regime to help bolster her confidence on the dance floor. Sequins and spray tans aside, the dancer cites her flaming red locks as the key to her inner confidence.

© Getty Images The dancer frequently experiments with her hair

"During my time as a professional dancer I've obviously had many colours, but I think the red for me was the one I felt the most confident dancing on stage with and it's kind of stuck with me," she explained.

"It started off more of a darker red, and then I found the 'Pillar Box Red' which is from the Schwarzkopf LIVE range and that's the one I've stuck with for quite some years now."

© Instagram Dianne feels more confident on the dance floor with her red tresses

Dianne, who trained as a hairdresser alongside dance competitions, said she feels more confident now than ever before. Musing on her newfound sense of self-belief, she explained: "I think as a younger girl I was worried about what other people would think of me, but now I'm like, you know what, I like to lead the way and I like to be unique and unapologetically me.

"So I think that's where I feel the most confident, when I'm not worried about what other people think. If I like it, then I think that's good enough which makes me feel really confident."

© Getty Images The Strictly pro is keen to dip her toes into the world of acting

Dancing aside, Dianne has seemingly got her sights set on a possible acting career. "I would really love to get into acting at some point," she said. "It's a big passion of mine at the moment - I would love to star in something at some point."

