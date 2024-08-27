Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's luxe cinema room in £3.5m home needs to be seen to be believed

When Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg bought their £3.5 million home off former Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk, they certainly had luxury in mind.

Sharing a previously-unseen glimpse of their five-bedroom West Sussex bolthole, which boasts a heated indoor pool and a fully-equipped gym, Dianne revealed the couple's home also has a state-of-the-art cinema room.

Taking to Instagram, the Australian dancer shared several photos of the wholesome set-up she had organised for her Strictly co-star Amy Dowden on the evening of her documentary premiere.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe have an epic cinema room in their West Sussex home

Tuning in to watch the moving documentary, the ballroom professional and her Strictly co-star, along with two friends, were seated in plush grey loveseats adorned with a luxe velour fabric.

Two more cinema-style sofas decked out the screening room, which had a moody grey theme throughout.

© Instagram Dianne set up a wholesome display for her Strictly co-star, Amy

The Buswell-Sugg household also boasted futuristic coloured LED lighting in the ceiling, along with a mix-n-match display of Joe's artwork on the walls.

Amy, who revealed exclusively to HELLO! in 2023 that she has breast cancer, detailed her earth-shattering journey with the disease in a BBC documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me.

"Cannot describe how bloomin proud I am of this wonderful woman @amy_dowden what a documentary," Dianne shared with her almost 1 million followers.

"You are so brave for showing the realness and I am sure this is going to help so many others. I’m just so happy you're back doing what you love beside us all."

Dianne and Joe's hotel-worthy home

The cinema room isn't the only feature of the Strictly duo's epic home that could rival a five-star hotel.

The Strictly star and her YouTuber beau have opted for a boho-chic interior

Previously, Dianne posted a glimpse of her infra-red sauna session after her workout - a setup that complements the couple's lavish indoor pool.

Dianne had an infared sauna installed in her new home

The property boasts 7,741 square feet and includes six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open-plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden.