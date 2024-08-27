Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's luxe cinema room in £3.5m home needs to be seen to be believed
Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England

The Strictly Come Dancing couple live in West Sussex

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
When Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg bought their £3.5 million home off former Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk, they certainly had luxury in mind.

Sharing a previously-unseen glimpse of their five-bedroom West Sussex bolthole, which boasts a heated indoor pool and a fully-equipped gym, Dianne revealed the couple's home also has a state-of-the-art cinema room.

Taking to Instagram, the Australian dancer shared several photos of the wholesome set-up she had organised for her Strictly co-star Amy Dowden on the evening of her documentary premiere.

Dianne and Joe have an epic cinema room in their West Sussex home© Instagram
Tuning in to watch the moving documentary, the ballroom professional and her Strictly co-star, along with two friends, were seated in plush grey loveseats adorned with a luxe velour fabric.

Two more cinema-style sofas decked out the screening room, which had a moody grey theme throughout.

Dianne set up a wholesome display for her Strictly co-star, Amy© Instagram
The Buswell-Sugg household also boasted futuristic coloured LED lighting in the ceiling, along with a mix-n-match display of Joe's artwork on the walls.

Amy, who revealed exclusively to HELLO! in 2023 that she has breast cancer, detailed her earth-shattering journey with the disease in a BBC documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me.

"Cannot describe how bloomin proud I am of this wonderful woman @amy_dowden what a documentary," Dianne shared with her almost 1 million followers.

"You are so brave for showing the realness and I am sure this is going to help so many others. I’m just so happy you're back doing what you love beside us all."

Dianne and Joe's hotel-worthy home

The cinema room isn't the only feature of the Strictly duo's epic home that could rival a five-star hotel.

A photo of Dianne Buswell in her new Brighton dining room
The Strictly star and her YouTuber beau have opted for a boho-chic interior

Previously, Dianne posted a glimpse of her infra-red sauna session after her workout - a setup that complements the couple's lavish indoor pool.

A photo of Dianne Buswell and her inafred sauna
Dianne had an infared sauna installed in her new home

The property boasts 7,741 square feet and includes six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open-plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden. 

Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor

As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly

  • Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.
  • Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.
  • Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.
  • Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.
  • Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.
  • Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!
  • Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.
  • Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.

