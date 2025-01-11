Dianne Buswell shows off never-before-seen detail inside her £3.5 million Brighton mansion with Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell has offered fans a glimpse of her stunning £3.5 million Brighton mansion, which she shares with her boyfriend Joe Sugg. The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram to showcase a never-before-seen detail in their luxurious living room.

In her Instagram Story, the 35-year-old professional dancer showed off their newly installed wood-burning stove. The cosy addition was lit and glowing, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

A cosy moment with Joe

© Instagram Dianne shows off their new wood-burning fireplace

The short video captured more than just the fireplace. Dianne panned the camera over to Joe, 32, who was standing by the sofa in a laid-back outfit. He wore a black beanie and a white and green jumper featuring the Tasmanian Devil character from Looney Tunes.

Adding to the relaxed vibe, Dianne paired the video with The Cure's Friday I'm in Love, perfectly matching the homely and loved-up scene.

Their luxe living room

© Instagram Joe Sugg in his living room

Dianne and Joe's lounge is a stunning space with sky-high ceilings, neutral tones, and elegant wooden panelling. The room is bright and airy, with spotlights embedded in the ceiling to provide soft, even lighting.

A large three-piece sofa takes centre stage, nestled in front of a television unit seamlessly mounted into the wall. Below the screen sits an in-built fire, now joined by the new wood-burning stove, amplifying the cosy aesthetic of the space.

One corner of the room features a snug chair tucked under a window with white shutter blinds. Next to it sits a plant and a stylish bookcase filled with books, frames, and ornaments. Other thoughtful touches include neutral lamps, plush rugs, candles, and a selection of cushions and throws.

Dianne and Joe's dream home

© Instagram Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's living room

The couple moved into their Brighton home in the summer of 2022, and the property is nothing short of spectacular. Formerly owned by Premier League footballer Lewis Dunk, the 7,741-square-foot mansion boasts five bedrooms, six reception rooms, and five bathrooms.

The property also includes an open-plan kitchen and lounge overlooking a vast garden, an indoor heated swimming pool, and a gym. It's the perfect retreat for the busy couple, who have been steadily personalising the space to suit their style.

A touch of Hollywood

© Instagram Dianne has been spending the Christmas with Joe Sugg and her family who flew in from Australia to watch the Strictly final

Dianne and Joe's home doesn't just have a cosy lounge. It also features an impressive cinema room with plush dark grey carpet, comfy seating, and walls painted in deep hues for an authentic theatre feel. Film posters and cartoon artefacts add a playful touch, reflecting the couple's fun personalities.

A triumphant year for Dianne

© BBC/Guy Levy Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland win Strictly Come Dancing

When she’s not relaxing at home, Dianne was hard at work in 2024 trying to finally secure the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball for the first time. Her dedication and phenomenal teaching abilities paid off as she and her celebrity partner, comedian Chris McCausland, were crowned champions of the 2024 series.

The pair captured the hearts of viewers with their humour, chemistry, and Chris’ awe-inspiring performances throughout the competition. Their win marked a career highlight for Dianne and solidified her place as one of the most beloved professionals on the show.

As fans celebrate Dianne’s success on Strictly, her recent post offers a rare glimpse into her personal life. Whether enjoying a cosy evening by the fire or unwinding with Joe in their luxurious home, the couple’s Brighton mansion serves as the perfect retreat after a whirlwind year.