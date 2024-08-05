Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's fans awestruck by fairytale garden at £3.5m home

Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell looked so in love as they soaked up the sunshine from their blooming flower garden at their £3.5 million home.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, YouTube star Joe shared a gallery of dopamine-inducing photographs from his weekend with Dianne.

The couple wrapped their arms around each other as they perched on the steps leading out to their fairytale garden.

© Instagram Joe and Dianne were joined by Ottie, Joe's neice

The TV stars' were surrounded by colourful wildflowers leading out onto an immaculate lawn.

"How no one was stung by a lavender loving bee in the process of getting these photos is a miracle," joked Joe in the caption.

Fans were captivated by the couple's colourful outdoor space, writing in the comments: "It’s lovely to see you both looking so full of joy," and "Gorgeous couple, gorgeous photos."

© Instagram The couple were pictured seated in a colourful garden

Joe and Dianne, who have been dating since 2018 but are yet to start their own family, melted hearts as Joe's niece, Ottie, featured in the photographs.

It's not the first time the couple have shared glimpses of their Sussex bolthole, which they purchased in July 2023.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe's bedroom is spacious and chic

After selling their colourful country retreat near Brighton for a cool £1.35 million, the pair upgraded to the lavish five-bedroom property that formerly belonged to Premier League footballer, Lewis Dunk.

The Strictly star and her YouTuber beau have opted for a boho-chic interior

Speaking to the Independent on his love of gardening, Joe previously opened up about how horticulture has been transformative for his mental health.

"I grew up in a National Trust village called Lacock in Wiltshire. My mum had always been a very keen gardener and we were very fortunate that in every house we moved to, the garden was a big part of the property. It was always a project Mum and Dad would work hard on," Joe said.

"I was always picking up things by watching my parents. but it’s not until now that I thought, actually I’m at an age when I want to do that myself. My mum got her gardening knowledge from her dad, my grandfather, who grew up on a farm in Somerset, so it has been passed down."