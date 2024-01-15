Strictly's Dianne Buswell's home gym at £3.5m Sussex pad with Joe Sugg has to be seen to be believed

Dianne Buswell has invited her million followers into the fabulous £3.5 million Sussex home that she shares with her vlogger boyfriend Joe Sugg, showing off her home gym for the first time and it's no wonder Dianne is so passionate about working out. The professional dancer, 34, has previously said that exercise makes her feel "euphoric" and with a home gym like hers, we can see why.

The Australian beauty shared a carousel of photos that she took during her quiet weekend away from the rehearsals for the Strictly tour. She was seen posing for a selfie in a black matching sports bra and leggings with her iconic red locks piled onto the top of her head with her gym equipment in shot. As a pro dancer, working out is important to Dianne who has also released a book on how mental wellness and movement are linked in her life. Dianne is evidently not averse to a home workout, she famously took to YouTube through lockdown to share workouts that kept her fans motivated and moving during a time when so many of us were stuck at home.

© Instagram Dianne's home gym is so professional

She later showed a photo of Joe, 32, on arm day working out surrounded by various weights and professional-level equipment. The room also features TV and a corner light that shows different colours that add a fu atmosphere to the space. Joe was a fan favourite on Strictly in 2018 and showed off his passion for dance after the show ended on his YouTube channel ThatcherJoeVlogs where he is often seen breaking spontaneously into a dance with his girlfriend.

Take a look at the latest photos to be shared of Dianne's home, it is swoon-worthy…



© Instagram Joe loves a home workout

Their living room © Instagram Also in Dianne's carousel were previously unseen pictures elsewhere in her gorgeous home. Since they showed off their gorgeous Christmas tree last December, Joe and Dianne have dressed their living space with extra furniture and it is the cosiest space you could imagine. Dianne's white living room features a large grey sofa with a matching armchair with tan cushions for warmth. The space has dark wood flooring but the dancer has placed a large jute rug on the floor to ensure the room feels inviting. We love the fireplace panel that has been built below their impressive TV and their rustic wood coffee table and dim lighting for ambience.



A pop of colour © Instagram Dianne also showed off her love of colour. Though their new Sussex home has taken on a minimalist aesthetic, Dianne and Joe's previous property was a hive of colour and energy. She has added touches of colour to the new home, like in her colourful mirror and freestanding pink light on her window sill.



Their dining room © Instagram The ballroom dancer also revealed a new shot of her dreamy dining room. The open-plan space features wooden chairs with fluffy backs and seats, dramatic pendant lighting and a large wall mirror with a shabby chic gold frame.



Their open-plan downstairs © Instagram In the carousel's first image, Dianne was seen taking a mirror selfie where a glimpse of her neutral kitchen can be spotted. We love how she has added rustic touches like a wicker basket full of throws that make the space feel lived in. The Latin dancing superstar looked lovely in a stone trenchcoat and a bright green jumper.

A pro at a tablescape © Instagram Where the dining room meets a sitting room in the open-plan layout, Dianne shared a coffee table with her fans that is giving a serious masterclass in minimalist tablescapes. The circular marble piece sat on a jute rug and was dressed with an array of candles that no doubt smell incredible, a lush green plant for the addition of life and colour into the room and an array of carefully placed luxury magazines.

