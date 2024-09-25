Christina Hendricks shares peek inside 'whimsical' remodeled LA home – and the difference is striking

Christina Hendricks spent two years turning her LA home into the "whimsical" delight it is today – but that doesn't mean she's done decorating.

The Mad Men alum, 49, showed off the results of her "powder room glow up" this week, and she couldn't be happier with the result.

Christina transformed the gray walls with gorgeous wallpaper that she said resembled a Persian rug and added an ornate gold patterned casing to the wall mirror – but she has much more planned for compact space.

"I haven't hung art or found the right corner shelf quite yet but I couldn't wait to share this powder room glow up with you," she captioned a carousel of before and after photos.

"@oceanwallcoveringinc jumped in last minute and did a beautiful job installing @houseofhackney #zanjan GORGEOUS wallpaper that makes you feel like you're enveloped in a cozy Persian rug."

She continued: "I added a farmhouse pendant to bring the rustic feel back in and keep it simple while the paper does all the talking.

"I'll share more when I've hung everything. Just want to have the exact perfect items before I hammer into that wallpaper!"

She concluded: "@houseofhackney encouraged me to take it all the way up to the ceiling and I'm so glad I listened. @farrowandball #mahogony on the trim "

Christina faced a challenging time when it came to renovating her Los Angeles home, but it's safe to say the results were worth it.

While her abode is edgy and eclectic now, with ornate and playful décor that mixes antique and modern furnishings, it previously resembled a pile of rubble.

After two years of renovations, Christina said in July 2023 that "all of the things they warn you about that could go wrong, went wrong. It has been an incredible journey of ups and downs. It's been so stressful."

In 2021, Christina got candid about the hellish time she was having remodeling her home and shared shocking photos and a video of the property.

Christina raged that there had been nothing done to the home for months and vented her frustrations over the contractor, writing: "Progress?????? Nooooooooo progress. Let me know if you want his name. He's truly great. #remodelhell #nightmare #contractornightmare."

She'd initially been excited to get started on something new and when she bought the house, she told fans: "I'm scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I'll do all the aesthetic design. It's going to be a beauty!"

In 2022, Christina opened up about her playful décor, telling Drew + Jonathan Reveal: "Some people want to unclutter their life and live minimally. I respect that, and I feel comfortable visiting them.

"But I always wanted to have one of those places that no matter how many times you visit, you notice something different, something whimsical."

She added: "I'd love it if my friends' kids walked into my house and found it magical — an elegant magic castle!"

While her home is filled with antiques, she admitted that she tries "to keep a balance."

"Not too many antiques, not too many modern elements," she explained. "I've read over the years if you like things, they'll go together.

"When I buy a new piece, I do try to make sure it complements what's already there, but if I truly love it, I'll find a way to make it work," she added.