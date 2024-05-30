Christina Hendricks displays shapely figure in mini dress on romantic honeymoon with new husband

Christina Hendricks is loving married life after tying the knot with her new husband George Bianchini on April 20.

The 49-year-old is currently basking in wedded bliss on her honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and shared some beautiful photos from the romantic retreat on Wednesday.

Christina couldn't hide the elation on her face as she posed with George on a private beach scattered with rose petals.

The new bride looked gorgeous in a white floral mini dress that displayed her shapely figure as she sunk her toes into the sand while beaming at the camera.

George couldn't keep his hands off his new wife and pulled her in tight for a sweet embrace while kissing her cheek.

Other images featured breathtaking shots of their picturesque surroundings, including sandy beaches, clear skies, and beautiful sunsets.

Captioning the post, Christina penned: "So that's why people honeymoon after the wedding. Because it's the BEST! So relaxing, so beautiful. I had never been to Cabo before and enjoyed every moment. The sea! This resort! The food!"

Steadicam operator George proposed to Christina last March and they exchanged vows in front of 76 guests at the Napoleon House, a French Quarter landmark, in New Orleans.

The wedding was officiated by Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson, and Christina wore a custom Katya Katya lace gown with a high neck, long sleeves, and an A-line skirt.

She paired it with a custom Claire Pettibone veil with pale gray silk ribbons and lace flowers.

Discussing their wedding location, Christina explained why New Orleans holds special significance to her and her new husband.

"New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George and a place that he always loved to go before he met me," she told People.

"And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle."

She added: "It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually."

In May, the newlyweds recreated their wedding at home in LA so they could marry again in front of Christina's mother, Jackie Sue, who has Alzheimer's and was unable to attend the first ceremony.

Alongside many photos from the special day on Instagram, Christina wrote: "My mother has Alzheimer's and was not able to come to New Orleans for our wedding, so we brought the wedding to her yesterday in our backyard.

"My mother has always been my best friend and there was no way we weren't going to share our love and celebrate with the biggest supporter and cheerleader in my life."

She continued: "When you are living so in the moment, so in the present, it is so important to have beauty and love and happiness around you. This time we had flower girls and dogs and more wonderful friends join us."

Christina mentioned some of the special touches her second wedding day had: "@garbage surprised us with a Scottish wedding twist to this ceremony and it was another perfect day. @gillyflowersla made beautiful arrangements inspired by our New Orleans wedding and who wouldn't want to wear their wedding dress twice!!!"