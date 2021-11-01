Christina Hendricks shows off her gorgeous home in sultry mirror selfie Next level Halloween vibes. Check.

Just weeks after giving fans a glimpse at her home Halloween decor, Christina Hendricks took things up a notch by revealing more of her gorgeous Los Angeles abode in a mirror selfie to celebrate the holiday.

The Mad Men alum looked stunning as she struck a pose in an ornate gold floor mirror and showed off her Halloween costume, wearing belted black skinny jeans topped with zippers, a cleavage-baring ripped black top, and a studded black choker.

Christina completed the ensemble with a fiery red wig and said she created her Halloween look with things she already had at home.

"Hi Halloween. #siouxie Sioux you guys! Listen to my strangers playlist or my goth light playlist on @spotify for your evening. Follow me! I’m listening now too. #thingsalreadyinyourcloset #siouxiesioux #siouxieandthebanshees also, I bought this dog collar at a grocery store in Virginia when I was 15. Still wear it," she captioned the photo.

Christina revealed a glimpse of her stunning home as she snapped a mirror selfie

In the background of the snap, the actress’ floral wallpaper, which seems to be on walls throughout her home, could be seen, as well as her chic white staircase railings and a set of large white doors leading to an upstairs room.

In a photo the Good Girls star shared on Instagram, a skeleton with a cobweb hat could be seen sitting with its arms wrapped around a white staircase railing, which was topped with a glowing pumpkin-shaped statuette.

In the background, a gorgeous black and white striped stand could be seen that had a creepy witch decoration on it, and there was a white furry seat beneath the stand. A geometric-shaped mirror that topped Christina’s foliage wallpaper was also visible.

The ornate detailing in Christina's gold mirror is gorgeous

"It’s getting spooooky in here ya’ll! #halloween #dayofthedead," Christina captioned the photo. "YES QUEEN!! Love the decor!!," one fan wrote. "Omg that is soooo great! I can’t with the hat on the skeleton," another added.

The actress bought her home at the beginning of this year and then renovated it for months with the help of Linda Koopersmith, The Beverly Hills Organizer.

And it was a huge undertaking.

The Good Girls star made fans swoon when she showed off her Halloween decor

In January 2021, Christina shared a photo of herself standing in a pile of wooden beams and black trash bags: "I bought a house!" she said. "And I’m going to renovate this 1908 craftsman from head to toe!!!

"I’m scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I’ll do all the aesthetic design. It’s going to be a beauty!"

Their hard work paid off. The house looks incredible!

