Christina Hendricks teases huge personal news — 'This can only mean one thing'

Christina Hendricks delivered an exciting update on social media on Sunday, revealing some big news about her future.

The Good Girls actress took to Instagram stories with a snapshot and caption teasing details.

Alongside a photo of a glass of wine, bottle of water and a tape measure, she wrote: "This can only mean one thing," before adding: "TIME FOR A NEW HOME RENOVATION."

Christina already has an edgy and eclectic home, which she regularly shares photos of online. But she's also no stranger to home renovation projects.

Back in 2021, Christina got candid about the hellish time she was having with having her home remodelled.

© Instagram Christina teased something exciting

At the time, she shared shocking photos and a video of the property which still looked like a pile of rubble as she had waited months for contractors to convert it.

Christina raged that there had been nothing done to the home and vented her frustrations over the contractor, writing: "Progress?????? Nooooooooo progress. Let me know if you want his name. He's truly great. #remodelhell #nightmare #contractornightmare."

© Instagram Christina's home features quirky designs and bold colors

She'd initially been excited to get started on something new and when she bought the house, she told fans: "I'm scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I'll do all the aesthetic design. It's going to be a beauty!"

Fortunately, it appears that while it took a long time, Christina ended up with a beautiful home and the "nightmare," situation hasn't turned her off from renovating again.

© Getty Images Christina is married to George Bianchini

She hasn't shared details of her new plans, but it comes at a joyful time in her life, having just married her husband, George Bianchini.

The couple tied the knot in April in the enchanting city of New Orleans at the historic Napoleon House.

© Instagram Christina and George got married in New Orleans

"The choice of New Orleans was very special to us both," she shared with People. "We've always felt drawn to it, individually and as a couple."

The wedding was a close gathering of 76 friends and family. Among those in attendance were notable figures such as Mad Men creator Matt Weiner and fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Their friend, Shirley Manson, the lead singer of the rock band Garbage, officiated the ceremony, adding a personal and heartfelt touch.