Christina Hendricks barely contains herself in tiny corset in jaw-dropping new photos

Christina Hendricks sent her followers into meltdown when she shared some jaw-dropping photos from the set of her new Apple TV+ show, 'The Buccaneers'.

The 48-year-old – who plays Mrs. St George – just about contained herself in a strapless gown while posing on the floor for a selfie. Christina was in period costume and wore a corset that displayed her ample cleavage.

WATCH: Christina Hendricks' new show 'The Buccaneers' looks so good

Another image showed the actress in an embroidered dress with the same accentuating neckline, but this time she was posing in a park. A third photo saw her sitting in the back of a carriage while wearing a blue dress with floral embroidery.

In each snapshot, Christina was wearing minimal makeup in keeping with the 1870s period and had her auburn hair styled in tight curls with exquisite jewelry adorning her neck.

Her followers were quick to react to the photos, with one responding: "Doesn't she know it's a crime to be that good-looking?" A second said: "You've won Instagram (again)."

A third added: "You were born for corsets." A fourth gushed: "My Queen Christina WOW now this can make a dam Good Friday any way you look at You WOW eye popping."

© Instagram/@actuallychristinahendricks Christina Hendricks just about contained herself in her corset

'The Buccaneers' – described as the new 'Bridgerton' – dropped the first three episodes on Wednesday, and so far, it has divided viewers.

One wrote on X: "Watched the first three episodes of #TheBuccaneers last night. It's actually a pretty good show, makes me want to keep watching & the cast are great. Christina was awesome as well with what we got so far from her. Hopefully she'll appear more in the remaining episodes!"

© Instagram/@actuallychristinahendricks Christina Hendricks looks incredible in her period costumes

Another person added: "When I tell you I could not possibly be more excited to watch this show!"

A third penned: "I really wanted to love #TheBuccaneers, but there's too much happening at times, and the series could've benefited far more with an anthology structure. There are love stories, but the show isn't a romance."

© Instagram/@actuallychristinahendricks Christina Hendricks stars at Mrs. St George in 'The Buccaneers'

The official synopsis of the show reads: "The Buccaneers are the daughters of America's new rich — beautiful and untameable, despite the best efforts of England’s finest governesses, they are on their way to London to snare themselves an aristocrat, low in funds but high in class, to make a perfect match."

Speaking about 'The Buccaneers', executive producer Beth Willis told Radio Times: "Even though they're wearing period costumes and they're sitting in an English country pile, we wanted these girls to feel like ourselves and our friends, and clearly, having contemporary music is really going to reach out a hand through history and say, 'We are one in the same. We're all women, we all feel the same way'.

© Instagram/@actuallychristinahendricks 'The Buccaneers' is now streaming on Apple TV+

"So really our rule of thumb was just finding music that moved us. And we were incredibly lucky that as well as licensing commercial tracks, like Taylor Swift in the first episode and she makes another appearance later on down the line, we also had bespoke tracks that were written especially for the show. They're all women artists and they all have a feminist spirit, I think."

