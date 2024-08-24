Princess Martha Louise's living situation with husband-to-be Durek Verrett is 'new level of bliss'

Royal followers are patiently awaiting the nuptials of Norway's Martha Louise, the daughter of King Harald, to American shaman Durek Verrett on 31 August which are being exclusively covered by HELLO!.

But following their nuptials at Geiranger, many will wonder where the newlyweds will start their new life together, especially as the groom originally hails from California.

© Getty Martha Louise and Durek are set to marry next weekend

The royal is raising three daughters from her previous marriage to the late Ari Behn. As a result, Durek upped sticks and moved to Norway where he will become a stepfather to Maud Angelica, 20, Leah Isadora, 18, and Emma Tallulah, 15.

Since then, Durek has made Norway home - a topic he spoke openly about as he broke his silence on the imminent royal wedding during an episode of the HeartSmart podcast.

© Instagram Princess Martha is a mother of three

"I have so much love for Norway," the groom said of his new residence. "I love the architecture and nature. I have a lot of Norwegian friends who I love with my heart and soul.

© Getty Durek will become a stepfather to Martha's children

"I'm just really excited about all my friends coming from all over the world, not just to witness our love, but to witness Norway and to experience what I experience. Everyone is super excited," he added.

© Getty Durek has moved to Norway

The businessman also spoke about his experience of a long-distance relationship with Crown Prince Haakon's sister prior to his relocation. "When I was away from her, I would get her in moments and then she'd leave and I'd cry and get back to doing what I do," he admitted. "For me, what gets me is that I get to wake up every day to this beautiful woman."

Martha Louise's husband-to-be seems to be settling into his new European lifestyle nicely. He took to Instagram earlier this month as he enjoyed a boat trip with his bride.

© Instagram Durek opened up about finding "bliss" in Norway

"Living in Norway has unlocked a new level of bliss, darlings!," Durek penned. "Picture this: cruising the stunning fjords with your beloved @iam_marthalouise and friends @toregrimstad @wambui73 @drmariannevestnes , the sun kissing your face, and a spread of delicious food and drinks at your fingertips."

© HELLO! Norwegian royal family tree

The big day

Their nuptials are a three-day extravaganza set against the Geiranger Fjord. The festivities will kick off on Thursday with a meet-and-greet party in the garden of Hotel 1904 in the heart of Ålesund city.

© Getty Geiranger fjord near the village of Geiranger, Norway where Martha Louise and Durek Verrett will tie the knot

A boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord to Geiranger village is scheduled for Friday before a pre-wedding salsa party at the venue, Hotel Union.

© Getty Alesund town in Norway, where Princess Martha Louise and shaman Durek Verrett will celebrate their wedding

The celebrations will culminate on Saturday with a ceremony led by parish priest Margit Lovise Holte ahead of a wedding breakfast and reception at the hotel.