Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveals unbelievably chic children's playroom

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may have married into royalty, but the father-of-two has a relatively 'normal' job outside of his royal life.

Edoardo is the founder and chief executive of Banda Property, a property development and interior design company specialising in luxury homes.

Sharing his latest project via his Instagram page, Prince Andrew's son-in-law reposted a render from inside a child's playroom - and it's got us wondering what Edo and Beatrice's daughter Sienna's bedroom is like.

The calming space featured chic scalloped details, arched wardrobes and soft, sheer curtains invoking a soothing atmosphere.

A charming elephant rocking horse and lifelike baby giraffe stuffed toy decorated the space, as well as a soft play sofa constructed from moveable building blocks.

"Floating colourful balloons as pendants and sconces, with relaxing wallpaper reminiscent of the sky, and a giraffe that evokes cherished memories for the homeowners," Edo penned in the caption of the post, which sparked a flurry of responses from fans in the comments.

"This is definitely the most charming kids' room I've ever seen," penned one fan, as another wrote: "I've never seen anything so well done on a theme… bravo!"

A third fan wrote: "Most enchanting kids’ room I’ve ever seen. Elegant yet sparks the imagination."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's home to raise daughter Sienna

Edoardo, who shares daughter Sienna, three, with Princess Beatrice, also has a son, Wolfie, eight, whom he welcomed with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo share a daughter, Sienna

Following the suit of their royal family members, both Edoardo and Beatrice are notoriously private about their personal lives, and have never shared a photograph from inside their private farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

The duo bought the property in 2021 for an estimated £3.5 million, which is said to be a sprawling home nestled in the Oxfordshire countryside ideal for raising their young, blended family.

© Instagram Wolfie recently spent the weekend at a country home with his mother Dara

The farmhouse itself boasts six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms, but the couple also underwent renovations to create a guest house converted from a separate outhouse. This is the ideal place to provide accommodation for visiting relatives or friends.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo co-parent Wolfie with Edoardo's ex partner, Dara

Away from the main house, the pair are also fortunate enough to have an outdoor swimming pool – perfect for Sienna and Wolfie to play in when the warm weather allows – and tennis courts.