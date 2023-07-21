Monty Don's fans delight over new photo of star's chock-a-block summer house

BBC Gardeners' World presenter Monty Don regularly shares updates from his amazing garden on Instagram, much to the delight of his loyal following, and on Thursday they were treated to a look inside the star's summer house.

The wooden construction features white walls and a small window and is unsurprisingly packed full of a variety of different plants.

WATCH: Monty Don shares personal garden overhaul

There is a huge bowl that sits on the table, with perfectly arranged succulents inside and along the sideboard and shelf there are lots of other potted plants.

"Looks like heaven!" and "It’s nice to have a calm green space in the busy noisy world" were among the many comments. A third wrote: "How lovely! a perfect space to enjoy - I love house plants."

Monty resides in Herefordshire with his wife and dogs and his main house is a Tudor property with four bedrooms, a sitting room and 10 different work rooms and studios. Over the years, the gardener has worked tirelessly to lovingly restore the property, and he told The English Home: "When we bought this house it was a ruin – no roof, electricity, running water or sanitation. It took 10 years to finish the initial building work but it has been a privilege and joy to restore."

His impressive greenhouse in the vast garden is where a lot of his green fingered magic happens.

The summer house before the plants were added

The star often shares looks inside at various times of year for his fans to gaze at what he's growing next.

Monty recently snapped a picture of his crop of rhubarb, a potentially controversial food that divides tastes. It appeared to be a hit with many of his followers though, with one writing: "Heaven!!" and another adding: "Rhubarb is great. So versatile." A third commented: "OMG I am always in awe of your garden achievements and the sheer knowledge, skills and talent - so wish my rhubarb looked like this, scrumptious eating - thank you for posting."

Monty Don's greenhouse is so glorious

Did you know Monty's career started out rather differently? He used to own a jewellery business with his wife, Sarah, which was located at the heart of London.

Throughout the 1980s, Monty and Sarah ran the business, named Monty Don Jewellery, which welcomed some very high-profile customers.

© Shutterstock Monty Don and his wife Sarah

There was even a royal connection as Diana, Princess of Wales, was said to be a customer at Monty Don Jewellery along with other big stars of the era including Boy George and Michael Jackson.

