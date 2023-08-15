Monty Don fans brand his garden 'a work of art' as he unveils best photo yet

BBC Gardeners' World star Monty has impressed his following once again with his green fingers

Monty Don, 68, has an impressive garden at his private residence, and he often shares incredible photographs of his outdoor space with his 1.2 million Instagram followers, but is this his best one yet?

The BBC Gardeners' World presenter shared a brand-new snap on Tuesday from a beautifully high vantage point, showing his perfectly trimmed hedges.

"The yew cones looking sharp after annual trim," Monty captioned the amazing image.

"That's like a dream," penned one adoring fan, and: "Really beautiful," added another, while a third simply remarked: "Magical." They do look rather aesthetically pleasing!

It appears to rival a royal residence with its methodical precision that looks like it's taken hours - and it really reminds us of King Charles' stunning Highgrove Garden in Gloucester that he takes great pride in.

Similarly to the royal's outdoor space, Monty's also boasts different areas for a multi-sensory experience. While this glimpse from Tuesday shows it to be neat and tidy, other areas are filled with wildflowers and are much more relaxed. The different areas even have various names - The Cottage Garden, The Jewel Garden, The Paradise Garden and The Vegetable Garden.

King Charles' Highgrove House also has glorious gardens

The presenter recently revealed he was grateful for the rain the UK has had this year as it has had a positive impact on the appearance of the garden.

At the beginning of Friday's Gardeners' World episode, Monty explained how much his garden has transformed. "We've been away for a few weeks and the garden has certainly moved into another stage," he said.

Monty Don's Longmeadow garden

"It's been blissfully wet for the last three weeks now and that means everything has greened up. We haven't got that arid desiccation that we had last summer."

Monty and his wife Sarah have lived in the same property, Longmeadow, for over 30 years now, and the star has understandably dedicated a lot of time to his garden over the years and all of the hard work has definitely paid off, don't you think?

The star has many spaces within his garden

Did you know that despite being synonymous with the BBC, Monty actually began his career over three decades ago over on ITV's This Morning?

The budding presenter landed a weekly spot on the daytime programme in October 1989, hosting a live gardening segment. His This Morning appearances led to other TV work, and he was soon employed by the BBC to host the shows, Holiday and Tomorrow's World. And the rest is history…