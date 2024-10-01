Shirlie Kemp's secluded outdoor dining area looks like a secret garden

Shirlie and Martin Kemp have shown us around the stunning garden they're fortunate to have at their Victorian home, but one area, in particular, caught our eye.

The former popstars, both 62, no doubt love heading outdoors to enjoy some al fresco dining when the weather allows, and the secluded dining area they have looks like a secret garden.

Sharing a video on her social media account dedicated to their renovation journey, @maisonnumber9, Shirlie showed off the pretty table and chairs they have positioned outside perfect for hosting family and friends during the summer months.

© Instagram Shirlie and Martin Kemp's secret dining area in their garden

The area is accessed through a gorgeous walkway lined with hydrangea bushes. It also has a tree archway and a painted white gate making it private from the rest of the garden and giving it a gorgeous hideaway feel.

Those who follow Shirlie and their renovation journey know that the former Wham! dancer loves nothing more than embracing the change of seasons.

After allowing her garden to flourish in the spring and summer months, the mother-of-two is another welcoming autumn with open arms.

Sharing a video from her outhouse, a building they converted from a pig shed and have affectionately named 'Piglet', Shirlie shared how she's using dried flowers in hues of brown, deep purples and pinks to amp up the autumnal feel.

Shirlie wrote in the caption: "I like to dry some of the garden flowers down in Piglet. Made a few wreaths that will look cute for autumn."

© Instagram Shirlie walking through her garden at home

One person wrote in response: "Beautiful Shirley. I love decorating too. Autumn is my favourite time of year." Another agreed: "A lovely idea and thing to do! Your lovely arrangements will be keeping memories of Summer to enjoy!"

Writing on Instagram previously about how much her garden means to her, she said: "I love gardens that invite you in. There's still so much that I want to add to the garden," she shared.

© Instagram The secluded area in the Kemp's garden is so pretty

"I'm fascinated by how our environment [affects] us, what our subconscious mind is absorbing, it's that very part of my mind that drives me to make changes and create and I just can't switch it off."

The Kemps purchased the property two years ago and decided to kick start what was supposed to be a five-year renovation project, but the pair's work has come on leaps and bounds and they have managed to transform a huge amount of the home in two years.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp has been embracing autumn with a dried flower display in her studio

Not only did they decide to renovate the Victorian home, but they also took on a cottage. The cottage is smaller, but certainly no less impressive.

Shirlie has previously shown her fans inside the cottage's kitchen which looks totally different to the main home's kitchen area, offering a sense of variety at the couple's house.