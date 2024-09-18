Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker love nothing more than spending time together with their wonderfully blended family at their home in Calabasas.

The couple resides in an enormous mansion estimated to be worth around $10 million in the pretty Los Angeles County city, where sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall are all neighbors, and Kourtney recently gave fans a glimpse inside her kitchen while sharing her morning routine.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four, 45, who welcomed baby Rocky – her and Travis' first child together – in December last year, was cooking up a storm in the kitchen while preparing chocolate chip pancakes for the family.

© Getty Images Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian live in Calabasas

Kourtney and Travis' impressive kitchen area at family home

The reality star and Lemme entrepreneur, who is also a mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex-partner Scott Disick, was filming while cooking and panned the camera across the kitchen, showing off a huge double oven and stove.

While her kitchen is undoubtedly impressive, the kitchen looks lived-in and so family-orientated.

Kourtney and Travis' kitchen has dark marble work surfaces and steel appliances, but the reality star – a self-confessed Halloween fanatic – has added her own personality by placing a pumpkin on the surfaces for extra decoration and color.

© Instagram Kourtney shared a look at her unreal kitchen

As the video went on, the full extent of their incredible kitchen and dining area was shown in all its glory. The kitchen has a huge island in the middle of the room which is also marble-topped with plenty of white cupboards underneath for storage.

The island also has a sink on one side with a sleek black tap, while Kourtney has added home touches including a large fruit bowl and plenty of home-baked goods in beautiful glass containers.

Opposite the island, the kitchen has floor-to-ceiling glossy white cupboards with another double oven placed on the wall.

In the dining area of the kitchen, the couple, who wed in two ceremonies in Las Vegas and Italy in 2022, have placed a large circular table beneath their window with plenty of seating for the whole family.

Rocky's highchair is nestled next to the other chairs for when they dine together.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis' kitchen looks out onto their garden

The big window allows plenty of daylight to flood the entire kitchen area and offers an extensive view out onto their garden area including overlooking their lawn and pool.

Another angle shows another area where she's placed home-grown tomatoes.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kourtney shows off interiors of her huge home

Kourtney and Travis' unique home interiors

Another video shared by Kourtney last year showed just how chic their interiors are in other parts of their house. Towards the end of summer, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared last year's Halloween decorations which gave fans a sneak peek inside their dining room.

The dining room was ultra-striking and looked fresh out of a gothic movie. In one snapshot of the room, Kourtney showed off the huge dining table which serves as the focal point of the room with ample seating for the family.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shows off her dining room as she counts down to Halloween

The table is cleverly placed in front of a massive floor-to-ceiling window which has a stylish arch at the top and black frames. The colour scheme of the room is, generally, kept neutral thanks to the tan rattan chairs and beige curtains.

Even when it's not Halloween, however, the Lemme founder and her husband of two years embrace their edginess. In another room, they have some eye-opening artwork on their wall in the form of a canvas depicting a bat surrounded by graffiti-inspired markings.

It's safe to say they've put their own stamp on their home!