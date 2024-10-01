Kourtney Kardashian hints at major changes at home with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker only moved in together last year, ahead of the birth of their baby Rocky in November, but it seems the loved-up duo is already making changes to their home.

The Lemme founder took to Instagram to share a photo of a huge construction site at their California abode, with the wooden structure reaching high into the sky, with multiple levels of scaffolding suggesting that whatever the duo is building, it's set to be seriously impressive.

Perhaps the star is building a home office, to run her supplement business Lemme from, or potentially a pool house to accommodate their growing family.

© Instagram Kourtney shared a glimpse of her construction works

Kourtney's ex-partner, Scott Disick, is constantly making changes to his own home, overhauling the bathrooms in his property so all of his and Kourtney's three children had one each – perhaps Kourtney is trying to keep up?

Spooky décor

As well as the ambitious outdoor construction project, Kourtney and Travis have been busy inside their home, transforming it ready for Halloween at the end of October.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis have decorated early

While we're only one day into October, the Halloween-loving couple already have three intricately carved pumpkins sitting pride of place in their home, while a black and white Dracula painting hangs behind them.

Another photo posted by Kourtney shows four more pieces of scary artwork, hung for the season – though she and Travis don't need Halloween as an excuse to get spooky. All year round they have a painting of a bat surrounded by graffiti-inspired scrawls hanging in their dining room.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis have various Halloween art works on their wall

A special Halloween

Halloween is set to be extra special for Kourtney and Travis this year, as it's the first time baby Rocky has been with them to celebrate.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis have bat artwork at their home

He was born minutes into November 1st last year, just missing the Halloween birthdate they'd hoped for – but we suspect the spooky lovers will more than make up for it this year with a series of cute costumes for their baby.

Over the years, Kourtney and Travis have dressed up as Beetlejuice and Lydia from the Beetlejuice film, as well as Chucky and his bride. They also recreated the film posters for their favourite film, True Romance, so we have high hopes for Rocky's costume.