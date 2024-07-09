Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's department-store inspired home bemuses Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner recently expressed his dismay at her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's decision to keep a drum kit in her baby's bedroom, but that wasn't the only element of Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker's home that baffled the Kardashian matriarch.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris paid a visit to Kourtney and Travis in order to help her oldest daughter choose an outfit to attend the Emmys.

Popping over to the Kardashian-Barker abode, Kris told the camera crew: "I love that I live so close to my kids. It's really great to be able to pop in when I want, see the kids when I want."

© Getty Kris Jenner wasn't sure about Kourtney's extravagant home detail

When Kris arrived, Kourtney was pushing her baby boy, Rocky, in his stroller downstairs in their mansion, before telling Kris: "He wants to go upstairs," as baby Rocky cries. Revealing a somewhat extravagant feature in her home, Kourtney tells her mother, "I'm taking the elevator up," with Kris, 68, replying: "I'll take the stairs."

Given the sprawling mansion only has two stories, it's quite the luxury to have an elevator, but we bet it's come in handy for Kourtney since welcoming Rocky in November 2023.

The 45-year-old mother of four has been taking it easy since Rocky was born, telling her mother she's in no rush to get back to her pre-baby body.

Kourtney's body acceptance

"I still have 10lbs to lose, if I care to get back to my pre-pregnancy weight," she said, with Kris chiming in, "Of course you care!"

© Instagram Kourtney is happy with her body

Kourtney responded calmly, telling her mother: "I care to get back, but I'm breastfeeding so I'm taking my time and they say to keep your vagina intact you should not jump or run for six months," explaining her decision not to rush back into exercise.

"You can have prolapse, which is where your vagina can fall out," she adds, sharing: "I'm doing Pilates, I've just been walking. My priority is not bouncing back and getting my body back in shape like it has been in the past."

Kourtney added that her priorities have shifted since having her first son, Mason, who is now 14.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian said her priorities have changed since she first gave birth in 2009

"After having Mason it used to be a really big thing to talk about how soon you can bounce back, everyone did magazine covers, I did a magazine cover in a bikini, stressing myself out to eat a certain diet.

"This time I'm really all about nourishing my body and eating the best foods to keep up my milk supply."

We're happy to hear Kourtney is taking it easy and enjoying her newborn bubble.