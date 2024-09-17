Kourtney Kardashian is standing her ground over her decision to co-sleep with her four children, insisting it's "natural."

The Poosh Founder opened up about her style of parenting on the Skinny Confidential's Him & Her podcast on Sunday.

During the chat, the conversation turned to her family's sleeping arrangements and she confessed her oldest daughter, Penelope, 12, slept in her bed until she was 11.

Kourtney — who is also a mom to 10-month-old Rocky, Reign, nine, and Mason, 14 — said she's welcomed all of her kids to share her bed growing up.

"As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that’s for me what it is," she said.

"Of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it’s something that mammals have been doing since time existed."

She told told hosts Lauren Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick that "every person's different and every child is different."

While Penelope wanted to sleep in her bed until she was 11, her oldest son Mason stopped at the age of seven.

"I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come in my room. Eventually, He stopped and he was like, 'I'm done with you. I sleep in my own room.'"

Right now, Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker are more than happy to have Rocky in their bed as it suits everybody's sleep needs. "I’m on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring," she said of supporting the Blink-182 rocker. "But I think one thing too is that we sleep with our baby."

She then said: “I will say that both parents being aligned on that is really important. My husband loves it too."

One member of the family who isn't on board with the sleeping situation is Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, 68.

But Kourtney quipped: "She doesn’t have to worry about it, because it's not her baby and she's done having kids."

Kourtney has previously said that she approaches parenting using the attachment style. This style dictates that the parents and the infants should maintain a strong level of closeness – both in terms of emotional responsiveness and physical touch. This could include responding to your baby's every cry and wearing your baby in a sling, through to co-bathing or breastfeeding on demand.

The new mother spoke about her chosen parenting approach in an interview with Vogue in October. "That’s what I did for my last two kids, we didn’t leave the house for the first 40 days," the TV star shared. She went on to say that this method resulted in her and her newborn babies being "super-connected" which she loved.