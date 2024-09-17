Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian defends co-sleeping with all four kids: 'I do what feels natural'
Kourtney Kardashian poses for a selfie with her daughter Penelope Disick and son Reign Disick, shared on Instagram© Instagram

The reality TV star has four children 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
3 minutes ago
Kourtney Kardashian is standing her ground over her decision to co-sleep with her four children, insisting it's "natural."

The Poosh Founder opened up about her style of parenting on the Skinny Confidential's Him & Her podcast on Sunday. 

During the chat, the conversation turned to her family's sleeping arrangements and she confessed her oldest daughter, Penelope, 12, slept in her bed until she was 11. 

Kourtney — who is also a mom to 10-month-old Rocky, Reign, nine, and Mason, 14 — said she's welcomed all of her kids to share her bed growing up. 

"As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that’s for me what it is," she said. 

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope stand in front of a gallery wall© Instagram
Kourtney said Penelope slept in her bed until she was 11

"Of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it’s something that mammals have been doing since time existed."

She told told hosts Lauren Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick that "every person's different and every child is different."

While Penelope wanted to sleep in her bed until she was 11, her oldest son Mason stopped at the age of seven. 

Kourtney Kardashian with her son Rocky© @kourtneykardash
Kourtney with baby Rocky

"I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come in my room. Eventually, He stopped and he was like, 'I'm done with you. I sleep in my own room.'"

Right now, Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker are more than happy to have Rocky in their bed as it suits everybody's sleep needs. "I’m on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring," she said of supporting the Blink-182 rocker. "But I think one thing too is that we sleep with our baby."

Kourtney, Rocky and Reign playing chess© Instagram
Kourtney, Rocky and Reign at home

She then said: “I will say that both parents being aligned on that is really important. My husband loves it too."

One member of the family who isn't on board with the sleeping situation is Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, 68.

kourtney kardashian travis barker mtv awards 2021© Getty Images
The couple share one child together

But Kourtney quipped: "She doesn’t have to worry about it, because it's not her baby and she's done having kids."

Kourtney has previously said that she approaches parenting using the attachment style. This style dictates that the parents and the infants should maintain a strong level of closeness – both in terms of emotional responsiveness and physical touch. This could include responding to your baby's every cry and wearing your baby in a sling, through to co-bathing or breastfeeding on demand.

Kourtney and Travis hit the countryside© @kourtneykardash
Kourtney and Travis both love sharing their bed

The new mother spoke about her chosen parenting approach in an interview with Vogue in October. "That’s what I did for my last two kids, we didn’t leave the house for the first 40 days," the TV star shared. She went on to say that this method resulted in her and her newborn babies being "super-connected" which she loved.

