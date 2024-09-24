Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker live in a gorgeous home in Calabasas estimated to be worth around $10 million.

While the reality star, 45, and the Blink 182 drummer, 48, have occasionally shared glimpses inside their home with fans on social media, including their kitchen and impressive dining room, Kourtney recently posted a photo of a rarely seen corner in their house which has had a festive makeover.

It's no secret that Kourtney, who is also a mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign, and her husband of two years are big fans of Halloween, so it makes sense that the couple have redecorated parts of their home in the run-up to the spooky holiday.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shared a rarely-seen corner of her home

Kourtney shared a carousel of photos on Instagram recently, one of which was of a stylish consol table in one room of their sprawling property.

The Lemme founder has placed the authentic wooden table up against the wall while a black and white chalk-effect piece of artwork hangs on the ceiling, seemingly a depiction of Dracula.

On the table sits two lamps on either side, while Kourtney placed three carved pumpkins in the middle of the table elevating the Halloween theme even more.

Meanwhile, in a video shared last week from inside their wow-worthy kitchen, Kourtney had placed more pumpkins on the countertops.

Kourtney and Travis' home is the epitome of gothic chic

This isn't the only spooky element of Kourtney and Travis' home. The pair are clearly big fans of edgy prints and daring artwork having shown off another piece in the dining room of their home.

A photo previously shared by Kourtney of her cuddling Rocky showed a piece of artwork showing a bat surrounded by graffiti.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian showed off her dining room as she counts down to Halloween

The pair also went all out for Halloween last year, decking out their entire property with pumpkins, skulls and skeletons. However, the bat artwork is a permanent piece in their home, adding a gothic element to their property.

In a video shared last year for Halloween, Kourtney showed off the extent of their decorations which sparked plenty of discussion from fans.

© Getty Images Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The entire home was ultra-striking and looked fresh out of a gothic movie. In one frame, their dining room was completely converted into a spooky scene.

The decoration was maxed out for the Halloween theme with cobwebs, candelabras, and fake skulls scattered across the table.

Travis and Kourtney, who welcomed baby Rocky in December last year, moved into the home in Calabasas shortly before Rocky was born as they were previously living apart.

Speaking on an episode of The Kardashians at the time, she explained: "Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces," she explained.

"It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now. We're going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together."