The One Show's Alex Jones' daughter, 2, is her spitting image in incredible family photo
Alex Jones' daughter, 2, is her spitting image in incredible family photo

The One Show presenter is a doting mum to three children

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Alex Jones is enjoying time away with her family for the Bank Holiday weekend, including her mother, Carol, and the presenter shared some stunning images from her time away.

Although Alex didn't reveal where the family were enjoying their scenic trip, she did share several snaps of her young girl, Annie, two, enjoying the scenic views. In one photo, the youngster was shrouded in shadows as gazed out over green fields that led to a sandy beach and crystal-clear blue waters that were illuminated by the sunshine.

In a second sweet snap, the young girl was seen with her grandmother, while wearing a pair of sunglasses, and she was the spitting image of her mother. The young girl was sporting a mop of brunette hair that was identical to the Welsh presenter as she sat in a green outfit.

Alex's carousel of images ended with a small boomerang clip of her young daughter preparing to head off on an adventure, now dressed up in a pair of jeans, white jumper and blue Wellington boots. "Bore da!" Alex captioned the shot, which translates from Welsh as 'Good morning'.

A nelderly woman and a young girl sitting on a sofa© Instagram
Annie was the spitting image of her famous mother

The mum-of-three's two sons, Teddy, seven, and Kit, four, were not featured in her image round-up, and last month the star revealed that her youngest son had undergone an operation.

Explaining the situation to her followers, Alex penned: "Kit has been in for a little op this morning. Firstly, a HUGE thank you to the wonderfully kind nurses and doctors @chelwestft. Simply the best for paediatrics, and also to @mykidsgoodreads. Kit chose a book which cheered him right up!"

A young girl in a window© Instagram
Alex's daughter enjoyed the beautiful views

Speaking about her children on Gabby Logan's The Mid-Point podcast, she shared: "I think you adapt, as human beings we adapt very well to the situations we find ourselves in and this is the situation we find ourselves in, I wouldn't change it for the world.

"I mean, of course, it's hard work. Everybody who's raised a child or four children or however many knows it's hard. But actually, you get so much from it, you know, in terms of what they give back, the clarity it gives you. The energy that you have to find on a daily basis. I mean, I feel like having the three of them makes me a way better person now than I was a decade ago."

