All the best photos of One Show star Alex Jones's sweet moments with mini-me daughter Annie

BBC presenter Alex Jones is a busy mother of three! The TV star shares Teddy, six, Kit, four, and Annie, one, with her husband Charlie Thomson. And while Alex tends to keep her family life relatively private, she's happy to share glimpses inside her motherhood journey.

Although she keeps her children's faces hidden, Alex isn't afraid to document her fun-filled family holidays, tender moments at home, and morsels of everyday life. She's not one to gloss over the difficulties of raising a large brood – and we're totally here for it!

Alex welcomed her bundle of joy in August 2021. Just days after giving birth, Alex was quick to post a radiant photograph of herself snuggling little Annie from the comfort of her bed. In her caption, Alex penned a relatable message which read: "The night shift. Emergency workers, supermarket staff, cabbies, factory workers, lorry drivers, DJs, fellow breastfeeders. Whatever your reasons for being awake through the night, I'm thinking of you."

In March 2023, Alex and Annie soaked up the spring sunshine in coordinating blush pink outfits. Alex looked as elegant as ever in a marshmallow pink fine knit jumper, whilst little Annie resembled a tiny cherub in a pair of pastel blue bloomers scattered with pink roses. Adorable! Offering fans a sneak peek inside their tender moment, Alex noted in the caption: "A little break from filming so heels off and we're out enjoying the sun! Sorry [about] the offensive slippers! How to ruin an outfit."

Alex is fast becoming one of our favourite fashionistas – and it seems her daughter Annie is swiftly following in her mother's stylish footsteps. Earlier this year, Annie was pictured looking angelic in the sweetest navy coat strewn with colourful polka dots and animals. Here at HELLO! we couldn't help but swoon over her gorgeous brunette ringlets and striped tights.

Annie appears to enjoy the outdoors just as much as her adventurous mother. Back in August 2022, a then one-year-old Annie was pictured snuggling into her mother as the duo paused for a reflective moment mid-country walk. Hinting at their strong bond, Alex captioned the image: "A little walk with my girl after the birthday celebrations," followed by a red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Alex and her clan paid a special visit to The Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Great Missenden. The BBC One sweetheart had her three adorable children in tow – and wow did Annie look so grown up playing with her brothers! Kit and Annie looked particularly wholesome as they sat down together for a BFG-themed jigsaw puzzle.

Annie appeared to have her hands full earlier this month – just like her famous mum. During a sun-soaked trip to the Cotswolds, the youngster was snapped playing with a plastic doll and a mini polka-dot pram. She looked so sweet as she carefully tended to her very own 'newborn'.



Who is Alex Jones's husband, Charlie Thomson?

Charlie works as an insurance broker – something which Alex appreciates. "It's so refreshing to be with someone outside of the media industry," she said back in 2012. "A lot of people think it's better to be with someone who understands how it works, but this works for me."

The lovebirds met at a party in 2011 and were married four years later on Near Year's Eve in 2015. They welcomed their first child in January 2017, their youngest son Kit in May 2019 and their daughter Annie in August 2021.

© Getty Alex's husband Charlie has been struggling with his mental health

In 2022, Charlie "became a shadow of himself" after he spiralled into a dark depression. Beyond his depression, he was also battling Lyme Disease and viral meningitis.

Thankfully, Charlie appears to be in a much better mental state, with Alex telling podcast host Gabby Logan: "He's good, yes. He's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago, but diet has played a huge part in that. We always eat relatively well but he's quite into nutrition."