Since joining the Strictly roster in 2022, Vito Coppola has quickly become a fan favourite.

The Italian pro dancer, 32, is currently spending countless hours in the training room with Miranda's Sarah Hadland but away from the dancefloor, Vito kicks back at his minimalist apartment.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Vito is a fan favourite

Though insights into Vito's home life are few and far between, he has shared snippets of his pad and it is poles apart from the glitz and glamour of the Strictly ballroom.

WATCH: Vito Coppola makes breakfast in his minimalist kitchen

Vito's kitchen

The ballroom star has an open-plan kitchen with glossy white cabinetry with a kettle, toaster, and coffee maker out on display. The space is warmed up with oak wood flooring.

© Instagram Vito shared his at-home workout from his cool kitchen

The kitchen is a truly multi-purpose space for the BBC star. Vito has been known to work up a sweat in the kitchen, using it as his own gym zone.

© Shine TV/BBC Vito won Celebrity MasterChef earlier this year

Vito can also be found cooking up a storm at home. He showed off his culinary skills in an episode of fellow Strictly pro Dianne Buswell's YouTube series with her vlogger boyfriend Joe Sugg.

© Instagram Vito's kitchen is very minimal

Vito was seen creating an incredible Italian feast featuring aubergine parmigiana and tiramisu in the kitchen of Dianne's former Sussex home with his grandad on FaceTime live from Italy offering culinary advice along the way.

© Getty Vito Coppola cooked up a storm with Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Vito's bedroom

© Instagram Vito shared a snippet of his bedroom

The dancer has continued the minimalist theme through to his bedrooom. Vito was seen posing in an Instagram selfie showing a grey and white striped bedspread and white built-in wardrobe.

A clear space

Fans will notice that Vito has omitted accessories from his home. With no signs of artwork or houseplants, the dancer has created a remarkably more pared-back space compared to the glitter of a Saturday night in the ballroom.

© Guy Levy The Strictly ballroom is all about glitz and glamour

DISCOVER: Strictly's Vito Coppola coos over newborn baby in precious photos

The 2023 Strictly champ was raised in Eboli, Salerno on a family farm with his brother Jonathan. Prior to his move to the UK, Vito was crowned the 11-time champion of the Italian Latin American competition and a three-time World Championship finalist.