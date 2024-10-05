Strictly Come Dancing star JB Gill made his name as a member of boyband JLS on The X Factor.

Fans might therefore not expect that the popstar owns a working farm - and it is one of his biggest passions. JB, 37, grew up in Croydon but purchased a £1.5 million turkey farm in Sevenoaks, Kent in 2012 and now enjoys a quiet life in the countryside.

© Instagram JB is competing on Strictly with Amy Dowden

The farm, which the ballroom star shares with his wife Chloe and young children Ace, nine, and Chiara, five, covers a staggering 13 acres though JB has previously insisted that this is " small when it comes to farming".

A-list clients

A crucial part of the 'She Makes Me Wanna' singer's agricultural output is his signature line of KellyBronze turkeys.

© Kevin Mazur JB sold turkeys to One Direction

The star's website states that he has supplied Christmas turkeys to a number of celebrities including members of One Direction, Little Mix, and The Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt.

© Getty Little Mix were on JB's client list

JB's roots

The 'Everybody in Love' singer hails from Antigua and he credits the yearning for outside space in his home in the UK to having spent the first five years of his life spent in the Caribbean.

© Instagram JB grew up in Antigua

"I have great memories of being in Antigua. One of the reasons why the farm came about was because my dad kept horses," the dad of two said.

© Instagram JB's farm is fully working with a turkey yield

"There's always that affinity in island nations of self-sufficiency and growing your own, understanding and knowledge of knowing where your food comes from."

Happier in the country

The star, who is partnered with Amy Dowden on this year's Strictly, has also revealed that the farm has a positive influence on his mental health and that of his young children.

© Instagram The Gills live in Sevenaoks

JB revealed: "Being able to reconnect with my roots and begin my life as a farmer with my family has been a game changer for me. While farm life is hard work, immersing myself in the beautiful Kent countryside has been incredible for my own mental wellbeing.

© Instagram JB visits farms around the UK

"I will always love the city and the fast-paced showbiz life but escaping to the country to enjoy the peace and quiet, surrounded by the sounds of nature, is something I think we can all benefit from to put our minds at ease," he added.

© Instagram JB loves rural life

Even JB's children have become immersed in rural life. The 'One Shot' singer exclusively told HELLO! in 2020: "[Ace's] favourite thing is to collect the eggs and to run about with Daddy with their wheelbarrows. This time next year, Chiara will be running around with them. She already has her wellies lined up."

His country music career

JB has leaned into his country lifestyle which led him to launch a country music radio station that streams sounds from around his farm.

© Instagram JB has shared snippets inside his farmhouse

The access to nature sounds aims to offer listeners a "slice of rest and relaxation wherever they may be".