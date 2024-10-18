Liam Payne's fresh start in Florida with girlfriend Kate Cassidy before tragic death

Shockwaves were felt around the world this week following the tragic death of 31-year-old Liam Payne.
The One Direction star died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had been on holiday for several weeks.
Days before Liam's devastating death, Kate flew back to her native Florida, sharing her happiness at being home via social media. It wasn't just Kate who loved the Sunshine State, however, with her and Liam building a life there together prior to his death.
Liam Payne's life in Florida
As well as owning a home in Buckinghamshire in the UK, Liam had decided to rent a property in Florida to be with Kate.
Liam and Kate's love nest reportedly cost $9,500 a month, with the Spanish-style mansion worth $1.73 million. The musician granted his fans an inside look at their pad via a jokey video on social media.
The Strip That Down singer walked around the palatial home, giving glimpses of high ceilings and full-length windows, flooding the home with light. Stone arches frame the doorways for a regal feel, while an ornate staircase adds a touch of glamour.
Kate and Liam's home had five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an outdoor courtyard with a saltwater pool and waterfalls. A nearby clubhouse had a gym, spa and tennis courts, for the couple to indulge in wellness habits.
Given Liam's level of fame, it made sense that the property was in a gated community, keeping him and Kate secure.
Liam Payne's former 'haunted' home
While Liam's beloved son Bear lives in the UK with his mother, Cheryl, Liam has owned homes in the States for several years. Sharing fresh insight into his life, fellow singer Halsey revealed that she moved into Liam's former home, and the One Direction star reached out to her at the time.
READ: Liam Payne's relationship with Cheryl - and real reason for split
Taking to social media to share her devastation over his death, Halsey wrote: "A few years ago I purchased a home that Liam previously owned. There were rumours the house was haunted. He assured me it was not, and I believed him because I know that the ghosts that haunt us aren't tethered to buildings. They live in parts of us that are harder to reach and go wherever we go."