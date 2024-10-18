Liam Payne's fresh start in Florida with girlfriend Kate Cassidy before tragic death

Shockwaves were felt around the world this week following the tragic death of 31-year-old Liam Payne.

The One Direction star died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had been on holiday for several weeks.

Days before Liam's devastating death, Kate flew back to her native Florida, sharing her happiness at being home via social media. It wasn't just Kate who loved the Sunshine State, however, with her and Liam building a life there together prior to his death.

© Getty Liam Payne was building a new life in Florida

Liam Payne's life in Florida

As well as owning a home in Buckinghamshire in the UK, Liam had decided to rent a property in Florida to be with Kate.

Liam and Kate's love nest reportedly cost $9,500 a month, with the Spanish-style mansion worth $1.73 million. The musician granted his fans an inside look at their pad via a jokey video on social media.

The Strip That Down singer walked around the palatial home, giving glimpses of high ceilings and full-length windows, flooding the home with light. Stone arches frame the doorways for a regal feel, while an ornate staircase adds a touch of glamour.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy were living together in Florida

Kate and Liam's home had five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an outdoor courtyard with a saltwater pool and waterfalls. A nearby clubhouse had a gym, spa and tennis courts, for the couple to indulge in wellness habits.

Given Liam's level of fame, it made sense that the property was in a gated community, keeping him and Kate secure.

Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline © NBC 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell.

Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell. 2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.

Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition. September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.

One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200. December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction.

Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction. November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home.

One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home. August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square.

The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square. November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories.

One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories. December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.

One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus. May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May.

Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May. December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.

Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK. March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'.

Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'. October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

Liam Payne's former 'haunted' home

While Liam's beloved son Bear lives in the UK with his mother, Cheryl, Liam has owned homes in the States for several years. Sharing fresh insight into his life, fellow singer Halsey revealed that she moved into Liam's former home, and the One Direction star reached out to her at the time.

Taking to social media to share her devastation over his death, Halsey wrote: "A few years ago I purchased a home that Liam previously owned. There were rumours the house was haunted. He assured me it was not, and I believed him because I know that the ghosts that haunt us aren't tethered to buildings. They live in parts of us that are harder to reach and go wherever we go."