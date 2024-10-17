Eminem's bizarre sleeping arrangements away from $1.5m Michigan home

Eminem is set to become a grandfather after his daughter Hailie Jade Scott announced she was expecting a baby with her husband Evan McClintock.

The star, also known as Slim Shady, will be preparing for grandfather duties, and one part of his successful career will come in handy. Eminem has long called Detroit home, but he is no stranger to travelling the world for work where he has developed an unusual sleeping habit.

© Getty The 'Not Afraid' hitmaker uses tin foil on his windows when he travels

According to The Sun, the 'Not Afraid' hitmaker reportedly likes to wrap tin foil around hotel room windows to keep out the light and play white noise to get an uninterrupted sleep while he jumps between timezones. While Eminem uses it to regulate his body clock, the blackout room and the soothing noise are also surefire ways to help encourage his future grandchild to sleep through the night.

Eminem's sleep difficulties

A restful night has long evaded Eminem, who previously opened up about his battle with insomnia.

Touching on his addiction to prescription drugs, the rapper told Complex magazine that he identified with late 'Thriller' singer Michael Jackson because of his own reliance on pills for sleep.

© Kevin Mazur Eminem has spoken about his sleeping difficulties in the past

"When you read things about Michael Jackson it’s hard to decipher what is true, but there’s the story of how he woke up at whatever time and he needed something to go back to sleep because he had this or that and it didn’t work,” Eminem said.

"That’s exactly what used to happen to me. I would take a couple of pills and I would be up an hour later and I’d want more. Then I’d take more and that would be enough to maybe get me back to sleep for two more hours. Then I’d be wide awake again. So I definitely can relate."

This comes after Eminem was forced to cancel his European tour in 2005 because of his addiction struggles. At the time, his management shared a statement that read: "Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, is in the hospital under doctors' care. He's being treated for dependency on sleep medication."

Eminem's home

© Eminem Eminem is set to become a grandfather

The Grammy winner, 51, announced he was to become a grandfather with his music video for his song 'Temporary.' It includes sweet footage of Hailie's wedding day and Eminem holding a sonogram of his daughter's baby.

When Hailie gives birth, Eminem will have plenty of space to welcome his family to his home in Michigan. Eminem purchased his property in Clinton Township in September 2000 for $1.5 million.

The star grew up in Detroit and said the area holds sentimental value. "I'm a creature of habit," he admitted to the Metro Times.

"I'm just so comfortable here. It's where I grew up. It's where I basically spent all my teenage years. And it's just that I don't live too far from where I spent those years. I can always go back and revisit my old neighborhood any time I want.

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock The rapper lives in Michigan

"And stuff like that is very important. Even if I just want to drive by one of my old houses or something. You know? Just drive by and look at places where I came up. It brings back memories for me. And there are a lot of memories I have here in Detroit. I'm just so comfortable here, I guess."

