Dylan Dreyer's role steps up as Hoda Kotb misses Today Show ahead of permanent departure

Dylan Dreyer has had a very busy time of late, having only just returned to New York following several days in Florida, where she covered Hurricane Milton and its devastating impact.

The Today Show star was back at work in the studio straight after, and on Monday's show, she stepped in on the top news table alongside Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin.

She was also there to report on the weather. At the start of the show, Savannah explained that Hoda Kotb had the day off for the holidays.

The long-running TV host is no doubt enjoying some quality time with her family at her new home in Westchester, where she moved to earlier this year to begin a new chapter with her young children, Haley, seven, and Hope, five.

Hoda recently announced that she would be permanently leaving Today in three months time, having decided to spend more time with her children and enjoy a slower pace of life in the suburbs.

Dylan Dreyer stepped up on the main news desk in Hoda Kotb's absence

Hoda announced she would be leaving Today on September 26, and her co-stars were left in tears as she discussed her decision live on the show.

Dylan was absent for the announcement, having flown to Nashville to host People's Country Choice Awards. She was asked on the red carpet about Hoda's decision, and if she had any idea about who would replace her.

Dylan also reported on the weather on Monday's main Today Show

Talking to E! News, she said: "I don't think if they named anyone in our core group of people it would be surprising. "We've all filled in along the way when somebody's out. I don't know if anybody's made any decisions yet, but if it's one of the core group, I really don't think it's that surprising."

Dylan is a main co-host on the Third Hour show

Hoda wrote a heartfelt letter to the staff at NBC before announcing her news on the live show, and in part, it read: "My broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited."

Hoda was absent on Monday's Today to spend time with her family

She added: "Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I've been lucky enough to hold close to my heart."

Hoda had previously hinted about a new start earlier in the year. On August 27th's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the mom-of-two told Jenna Bush Hager when talking about her new house: "It's all new — new kids, new school, new things, new everything.

Hoda with her co-star Savannah Guthrie and their families

"And it's funny because all I could think of was I want my house for the kids to feel warm and cozy and a place where they want to hang. And that's it."

She added: "I do love the whole kind of restarting, repotting, starting something new. It feels really good."

It's not yet known who will replace Hoda on the Today Show

Hoda also spoke to People about moving, and her reasons behind it. Again, she hinted at a new start. "I want my kids to feel grass on their feet, and play in the yard, and ride bikes down the street, and run up and down the stairs.

"I just see that life for them in this perfect house in this beautiful little town where I know they'll be able to blossom into beautiful, independent, strong women," she shared. The star added that she was on a journey right now and that it was going to "hurt a little".