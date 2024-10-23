David Beckham inspects swanky new $60m Miami mega-mansion with private jetty

David Beckham appeared in high spirits last week as he stepped out to survey his swanky new mega-mansion in Miami.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the football star, 49, could be seen arriving in a McLaren supercar. He was photographed smiling and appeared smart dressed in a white T-shirt, black trainers, blush pink Adidas trainers and a coordinating pink sports cap.

© Getty Images David and Victoria frequently travel to Miami

Power couple David and Victoria, who are already proud owners of homes in London and the Cotswolds, are reportedly gearing up to purchase the stunning waterfront property which comes with a $60 million price tag.

The lavish home boasts nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a rooftop bar terrace with a lounge area and an outdoor kitchen – perfect for grilling food in the sunshine – as well as a chef's kitchen.

© Instagram David co-owns Inter Miami CF

Built in 2018, the property also features a pool, a spa, a gym and a private cinema. Outside, the pad appears to be the perfect place to unwind thanks to its own private jetty with views stretching across Biscayne Bay.

As David is the president and co-owner of the Inter Miami soccer squad, the Beckhams are already familiar with the stunning coastal city.

Back in 2020, the pair purchased a luxe penthouse located in the One Thousand Museum building. It had an at-home gym, multiple bedrooms, a grand terrace with coastal views, custom walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

© Instagram The footballer posing in their $24 million Miami penthouse

The Beckham clan primarily reside in their UK homes located in London and the Cotswolds. Their West London townhouse is situated in Holland Park and boasts six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a wine cellar, a gym, and separate living quarters previously used by eldest son Brooklyn before he moved across the pond.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham at home in the Cotswolds

Their rural bolthole, meanwhile, is a real countryside retreat where David, Victoria and their four children appear to make the most of the outdoors and their sprawling garden. The palatial home, located near Chipping Norton, features rustic interiors, a sauna, a plunge pool, a football pitch, a swimming pool and a lake.

Take a look in the video below...

David has also turned their garden into a green oasis, opting to add raised vegetable beds, a beehive, and a luxe chicken coop. To top it all off, the family have elevated their outdoor space with a safar-style outdoor tent which they use for entertaining in the summer.

© Instagram The star is an avid gardener

The Grade-II Listed farmhouse, which is believed to have doubled in value since the former England player began renovations, is where David appears to be most content. Speaking in his Netflix docuseries, he said: "I wanted a place where we could escape."