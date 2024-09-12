David and Victoria Beckham have a huge framed photo of Harper in their home office

David Beckham gave fans a glimpse of his London home office on Instagram this week – and it's just as swanky as you'd imagine the office of a fashion designer to be.

The former footballer was celebrating his EMMY win, clutching his trophy and captioning the photo: "Safely back in office. Still can't believe we won an EMMY."

While his award is certainly eye-catching, we couldn't help but be distracted by the décor in his office – not least the huge framed photo of his and Victoria Beckham's 13-year-old daughter Harper.

© Instagram David Beckham has a huge framed photo of Harper on the wall

The large portrait of their youngest child takes up most of the back wall, and sees the youngster shot from behind as she walks through a forest with her long hair braided.

The snap of their only daughter is artfully shot, with shadows falling in stylish spots in the image – perhaps their oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, took the photo during his photography era?

As well as the striking photo of Harper, the office boasts plush dark green velvet furniture, rattan chairs and lush greenery.

A bronze lamp shade hangs from the ceiling, and the office is kept airy with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, complete with light curtains they can draw to keep meetings private.

The Beckham's home has wooden flooring throughout for a chic, modern aesthetic, leading HELLO! to believe this is their home office in their £31 million Holland Park home, rather than their sprawling Cotswolds abode, which has stone flooring throughout.

The Beckham's home office

Victoria and David's home office is likely a new addition to their property, as a few years back Victoria shared a photo of herself working from home from her bedroom.

Victoria Beckham has upgraded her home office

In 2021, the fashion designer sat down for work calls inside their London mansion, setting herself up in front of a pair of huge sash windows with beautiful views of the greenery outside.

"What, don’t all Zoom call set-ups look like this?" Victoria wrote as she sat in an armchair at a wooden desk topped with a phone, her laptop and framed photos.

Three ring lights had been positioned around the former Spice Girl to provide the perfect lighting for her virtual chats, while a large houseplant could be seen to one side next to the cream curtains.

Victoria shared the snap of Romeo in her Instagram stories - revealing her candle choice

VB has also given insight into how her home office smells, sharing photos of the luxury candle brand Trudon dotted around her space.

We know scent is of utmost importance to Victoria, who also scents her fashion shows and stores with high-end candles from Dyptique – namely the Feu de Bois fragrance – how lovely!