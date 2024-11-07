Amanda and Clive Owen's future living arrangements hang in the balance

Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda and Clive Owen are back on our screens in their Channel 4 show Our Farm Next Door, and in their most recent episode which aired earlier this week, their uncertain living arrangements were revealed.

The former couple, who split up in 2022, are renovating a farmhouse together, turning it into a family home, while the cameras follow the hard work. In the fourth instalment of the series, it was revealed that Amanda and Clive still do not have planning permission for the barn side of the property, meaning their huge renovation plans for a four-bed property hang in the balance.

See inside their ambitious renovation project...

WATCH: Amanda and Clive have a huge project on their hands

If the barn plan is refused, the cottage would only have two bedrooms, and giving fans an update, Amanda revealed: "What is does make it is a decent sized house, so there has been a little bit of alteration in the plans and I feel like we are just on the cusp of getting the permissions to do that."

Speaking to Amanda on the show, Clive said: "We're just dreaming at the moment, if we were lucky enough to get the plans for this bit what I would roughly look like."

© LORNA ROACH Amanda isn't afraid to help out at the renovation

The property is called Anty John's and it is located a stone's throw away from their existing home, which they are currently renting.

The project is a huge undertaking, and it is not known when it will be near completion, but the hard work including trials and tribulations are keeping viewers entertained.

© Channel 5 The former couple are joining forces for the project

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Amanda discussed her decision to work with Clive even though they are no longer romantically involved.

"I know when people separate the clue is in the definition: 'separate'. But actually, when you're spinning as many plates as we do with our business and our children, our whole lives are intertwined. So there never really was a separation in that we've always been in each other's lives.

© Photo: Channel 5 The children have been involved too

"The bigger picture is that we need to make everything work and keep everything going forward. I know it's a bit of a cliche to say that farming is 24/7 but it really is. There is just so much to contend with without even thinking about the children. There's plenty of work to go around. It's pretty much business as usual, without the romance."

Amanda has previously commented on co-parenting with Clive. "Call it that if you want, but it's just a buzzword, really. It just means we take it in turns to shout at the kids," she said.

See photos of where Amanda lives at the moment with her nine children...

1/ 4 The family rent a farmhouse called Ravenseat in Yorkshire.



2/ 4 © Instagram The family have a cosy living space where the animals come and go!

3/ 4 The property is a traditional cottage with wooden beams and stone walls.