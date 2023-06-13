Amanda Owen makes triumphant return to Instagram with special update from Ravenseat

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has given a family update from the farm with her nine children

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen treated fans to an update on life at Ravenseat Farm on Tuesday, after a six-week hiatus.

In the multi-photo post, she revealed the family have had birthday celebrations for her son Miles and spent time with many animals while basking in the summer sunshine.

"Summer at Ravenseat," Amanda simply captioned the post, along with a sunshine emoji and the photos included a birthday cake for her 17-year-old son, her daughters riding and tending to Shetland ponies, her eldest daughter Raven holding an owl and her family enjoying al fresco sausages on a fire.

Another of the insightful posts showed one of the family's horses hilariously poking his head into their home via a wooden door.

Our Yorkshire Farm fans adored Amanda's post, with many taking to the comments section to share the love. "Ooh hello, we’ve missed you lovely to see your gorgeous family xx," wrote one, and: "So lovely to see you all xx we miss you on tv xx," added another.

A third penned: "Happy Birthday Miles... lovely to see u all on my Instagram again loved you since I read your first book, before you were on telly xx."

Do Amanda and Clive Owen still live together?

© Photo: Channel 5 Amanda and Clive split last year

Despite Amanda and her husband Clive separating in 2022, they still live very close and work on the same farm.

Clive revealed that he has remained living at Ravenseat, with Amanda living at a farm half a mile down the road. He clarified that they still work together at the farm every day and the children go between both houses.

Amanda and Clive are still co-parenting their kids

In a heartfelt interview with The Telegraph, Amanda spoke about her current living arrangements, saying: "Sometimes I'm there, sometimes he's there, sometimes he's working away, sometimes I'm working away. We just have to make it fit." Amanda then quipped: "There's enough room, believe me."

Amanda originally announced the split on her Instagram Stories: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

The relationship sadly broke down after 21 years of marriage and Clive has since defended his ex-wife - saying that the online abuse towards Amanda has been "really upsetting".

© Rex Features Clive spoke out on ITV to defend Amanda

Speaking about the couple's separation, he told Lorraine host Christine Lampard: "I handled it very badly, it was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things and I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending, a massive part to play."