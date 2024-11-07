Joe Biden’s sprawling land of luxury where he’ll go after leaving the White House

Following Donald Trump's presidential victory, Joe Biden will soon cease to be the President of the United States. He may be packing his belongings at the White House, soon to leave one of the most famous homes in the world, but he'll hardly be downsizing.

© Andrew Harnik Joe Biden in the White House

The 46th president will likely return to his sprawling lakeside home in Wilmington, Delaware, which has sentimental value to him. Joe bought the four acres of land in 1996 for $350,000. It was perfectly secluded with a lake front in an upscale neighborhood for the then-senator and his family.

© Eric Thayer Donald Trump when he left the White House in January 2021

He would go on to build a 6,850-square-foot home across the stunning piece of land, perfect for his wife Jill Biden, their children and pets.

Here's all you need to know about the stunning home.

How much it's worth

© Google Maps An aerial shot of Joe Biden's Wilmington home

Although he initially bought the land for $350,000 the property is now estimated to be worth $1.4 million, according to Zillow. That might seem eye-popping to the average American, but it's surprisingly modest when compared to fellow Presidents.

Barack Obama's Kalorama home in DC is valued at $8.1 million, while Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is now estimated at a ludicrous $23 million. During his vice presidency, Joe rented out a cottage on the property to the Secret Service for $2,200 per month.

It's impressive features

The home has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as an impressive garage, according to Zillow. Per a satellite image, it seems the Wilmington property has a stunning swimming pool.

Why Joe almost sold his home

© William Thomas Cain Joe Biden's Delaware home in 2008

This Wilmington home clearly means the world to Joe, who considered selling the house to help pay for his son Beau's cancer treatments. Fortunately, he didn't have to do this, as then-President Obama offered to lend him the money instead.

The center of a scandal

© William Thomas Cain A New Castle County Police officer stands guard as media members camp out in front of Delaware Senator Joe Biden's home, 12, 2008 in Greenville, Delaware.

Joe's home became the center of a scandal when the FBI found classified documents in his garage on December 21, 2022. A special counsel report revealed that there was evidence that he had willfully retained highly classified information when he was a private citizen, including documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, although they decided criminal charges were not warranted.

Joe's other homes

© SAUL LOEB US President Joe Biden leaves the beach near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, July 8, 2023, as he spends the weekend at his vacation home.

As well as his Wilmington property, Joe has a home on Rehoboth Beach, which he bought in 2017 for $2.7 million. The three-story home has six bedrooms and expansive porches, as well as a stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Joe said of the home: "Throughout our careers, Jill and I have dreamed of being able to buy a place at the beach at home where we can bring the whole family. We feel very lucky that we're now able to make that happen and are looking forward to spending time with our family in the place that matters most to us in the world."