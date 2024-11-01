Rogers gave these Canadian Swifties tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour—you could be next!

Created for Rogers

With a record six shows in Toronto’s Rogers Centre in November, and three at Vancouver’s BC Place in December, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is not only the ultimate hot ticket, but the very last chance to see the iconic tour as it wraps up for good on December 8, 2024. Rogers is helping lucky Swifties make it to the show by giving away 35 pairs of tickets weekly in their national contest, plus giveaways on social media, radio, TV and more!

Read on for stories of real winners who’ve entered their ticket-winning era, courtesy of Rogers.

Dana and Gia

Dana Caputo of Tottenham, Ontario, was thrilled when a friend told her she’d seen someone on Facebook offering to sell Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets. It would be the perfect birthday present for her 8-year-old daughter, Gia. But once she transferred $1,800 to the seller for two tickets, the purported seller started asking for more money. Dana knew she’d been scammed. Although she reported the incident to her bank, she was unable to recover her money.

When Rogers heard what happened, they wanted to make it right and surprised her with a ticket for herself and Gia. The Enchanted look on Gia’s face says it all!

Kassie

Kassie Montgomery, 26, travelled from Ottawa to Europe in August with her best friend Grace to catch a stop on the global Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, which happened to coincide with her birthday. Unfortunately, due to threats, their show in Vienna had to be cancelled the day before, leaving Taylor and her fans “devastated.” Incredibly, this was the second time Kassie’s plan to see the tour had been foiled; she had booked tickets in Madrid in May with Grace as well, but an accident five days before left Grace in a cast and unable to travel.

Kassie figured her dream to see Taylor Swift in concert wasn’t to be—but then her parents came through! “When I got home from Vienna the day after my birthday, I was devastated and bawling to my mom. I told her seeing Taylor wasn’t in the cards for me, and if I was going to go, she needed to use her ‘lucky star dust’ to somehow find a way,” says Kassie. “Three weeks later, my dad and mom got the call that they won.” They’ll be giving their tickets to Kassie and Grace so that Blank Space next to this bucket list item can finally be checked off. The girls are making it extra special by getting their makeup done for the show, and Kassie is working on a Reputation-era concert outfit with her mom. “[My parents] were over-the-moon happy for me and Grace that we finally get to live out our dreams to see Taylor after so much heartbreak,” says Kassie.

