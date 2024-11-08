Sting and Trudie Styler's Tuscan villa at 900-acre winery they've refused to modernise

Luckily for them, the Police frontman, 73, and the director, 70, have an idyllic Tuscan villa on a 900-acre winery estate to spend their summers basking in the Mediterranean sun.
The stunning Italian region of Tuscany holds a special place in the couple's heart. In 1990, Trudie, gave birth to their child, Eliot Sumner, in Pisa and their sprawling villa, meanwhile, located just outside Florence, is where the husband and wife of 32 years spend their wedding anniversary each year.
And it's not hard to see why. The vast abode has plenty of outdoor space, multiple bedrooms to host family and friends, enviable gardens and pool area, not to mention the rolling hills of the Tuscan landscape providing a beautiful backdrop.
Sting and Trudie's property is called Il Palagio and not only is it a staggeringly attractive home away from home, but it's also a business.
The couple are in charge of the vineyard there and together they work with local farmers and experts in the creation and production of their own wine of the same name.