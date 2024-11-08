Sting and Trudie Styler's Tuscan villa at 900-acre winery they've refused to modernise

Sting and Trudie Styler love nothing more than an escape to the Italian countryside.

Luckily for them, the Police frontman, 73, and the director, 70, have an idyllic Tuscan villa on a 900-acre winery estate to spend their summers basking in the Mediterranean sun.

The stunning Italian region of Tuscany holds a special place in the couple's heart. In 1990, Trudie, gave birth to their child, Eliot Sumner, in Pisa and their sprawling villa, meanwhile, located just outside Florence, is where the husband and wife of 32 years spend their wedding anniversary each year.

© Instagram Sting and Trudie Styler spend summers at their Tuscan villa

And it's not hard to see why. The vast abode has plenty of outdoor space, multiple bedrooms to host family and friends, enviable gardens and pool area, not to mention the rolling hills of the Tuscan landscape providing a beautiful backdrop.

Sting and Trudie's property is called Il Palagio and not only is it a staggeringly attractive home away from home, but it's also a business. The couple are in charge of the vineyard there and together they work with local farmers and experts in the creation and production of their own wine of the same name.

String and Trudie have monetised their business and facilitated its growth over the last 30 years. The villa is also available to rent for weddings, events, holidays and more.



But, at heart, it's a hub for the whole family. Trudie to PEOPLE in the summer: "For 30 years now we've returned again and again to our place in Tuscany, with all of the family. "Our little kids are now all grown up and now bringing their own children. It is the place where we all congregate together and connect."

A photo shared on Instagram shows the garden and pool area looking stunning. The pair have placed plenty of loungers around the swimming pool for guests to enjoy as well as many parasols to protect them from the strong sun.

This snapshot shows the main building from the pool area in all its glory. The villa is surrounded by trees and greenery and has romantic terraces and steps leading into the overgrown gardens.



A rare look inside the villa was shown on Trudie's Instagram when she shared a video of them holding an event back in the summer. Staff on the estate were busy working hard cooking, preparing and laying out food for all of their welcome guests. The interiors are impressive and equally authentic, keeping in theme with its traditional and rustic Italian style. The villa was built in the 16th century, and it seems that Trudie and Sting have, unsurprisingly, wanted to keep the interiors true to its history and shunned modernisation.

Another snapshot shows how vast the outdoor area is. The gravel area shaded under a huge oak tree is the perfect spot for their long dining table, which can accommodate more than 10 guests.



This exterior shot shows how the villa is built from authentic yellow brick and is draped in foliage, with more plants climbing up the walls. There are also bottle-green shutters on the windows that provide a perfect authentic feel to the property.



