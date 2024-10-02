Sting and Trudie Styler's $65m NYC penthouse was major upgrade after multi-million sale

Sting and Trudie Styler have an estimated net worth of $300 million, so it's not surprising that the former Police frontman and the director and producer have more than one property under their belt.

Though the couple, who have been together for more than four decades, spend most of their time at their enormous Lake House property in the English countryside, the couple also have laid roots in Italy and New York City.

Sting, 73, and Trudie, 70, are the proud owners of an apartment with an eye-watering price tag of $65.7 million.

© Ernesto Ruscio Trudie Styler and Sting attend the 64th "Globo d'Oro" Award at Accademia Tedesca Roma Villa Massimo on July 03, 2024 in Rome, Italy

But their swanky pad in the Big Apple is not the first home they've had there as the couple sold up their former home for an equally impressive amount.

However, their current base in the city seems to be a major upgrade.

Sting and Trudie's NYC penthouse upgrade

In 2019, it was reported that the legendary rock musician had forked out a whopping $65.7 million for a penthouse in the exclusive and up-market building, 220 Central Park South.

A listing at the time of the sale described the apartment as having three bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spread over 5,807 square feet.

© RBL/Bauer-Griffin General view of 220 Central Park South high-rise apartment building on January 24, 2020 in New York City

It also has stunning terraces which look over the city in its entirety thanks to the pad having north and south-facing views.

According to Architectural Digest, the building is designed by Robert AM Stern Architects and is in an area so affluent that it's been dubbed "Billionaires Row".

The building also boasts limestone exteriors, and Juliet balconies with black metal railings which have been designed with a classic, New York style in mind.

Sting and Trudie also have great amenities in the building thanks to a shaded motor court, gym, spa and numerous entertainment spots.

Inside Sting's NYC pad

Neither Sting nor Trudie have shared many interior shots of their home in New York City but this video of the musician playing guitar in his at-home studio shows a glimpse of what it looks like.

The multiple award-winning singer has decked out the pad with soundproof walls – perfect for recording – a plush blue sofa, leather ottoman and, of course, plenty of instruments.

© Instagram Sting's New York City apartment in Central Park South

In the background of this snapshot, we can see the huge terrace at the penthouse and the unmistakable and iconic 220 Central Park South Juliet balcony railing can be seen, too.

© Instagram Sting's at-home studio in his New York City apartment

Sting's previous NYC apartment he sold in multi-million dollar deal

Prior to buying his penthouse in Central Park, Sting and Trudie were renting a condo in the west Chelsea area of NYC.

The condo was located in 520 West 28th Street on the High Line where singer Ariana Grande also reportedly lives.

© Massimo Salesi / Alamy Stock Photo Sting also previously rented a condo on West 28th Street

But before that, Sting and Trudie were successful in selling their stunning apartment on the Upper West Side.

In 2017, the couple put their condo on the market and managed to bag $50 million – plenty to go towards their new abode.