Rare photos of Sting's six ultra-creative children from his two marriages

Did you know that singer Sting is a dad of six children?

The Roxanne star shares four children with his film producer wife Trudie Styler and two kids from his first marriage to actress Frances Tomelty.

Sting – real name Gordon Sumner - married longtime girlfriend Trudie in 1992, in the local church near his beautiful Wiltshire house. Their children are: Mickey, 40, Jake, 38, Eliot, 33, and Giacomo, 28. His children with his ex-wife Frances are Fuchsia, 42, and Joe, 47.

Sting admitted in 2020 that he never intended to become a father, telling People: "I became a dad by accident six times — that's how smart I am," he said. "Yet they were the happiest accidents of my life because they're remarkable human beings."

He added: "I can't really take much credit for that, but they are, and they, too, have produced seven grandchildren at this point, who are also wonderful. So all of this has happened by accident. I didn't intend to be the patriarch of a tribe, but I am."

Of his parenting style, he revealed: "My kids are fiercely independent."

"They're not sitting there waiting for a handout at all, and I wouldn't want to rob them of that adventure in life: to make your own living. It's a wonderful and difficult thing to do. So I haven't promised them anything. I'll obviously help them if they're in trouble, but they're not waiting for a handout. They're too independent."

Read on to learn about Sting's six children:

1/ 6 © getty Joseph Sumner Just like his famous father, Joe has a passion for music. Born in 1976, he is a singer-songwriter and a bassist for the rock band Fiction Plane. He also co-founded the video app Vyclone. In his home life, Joe is married to Kate Finnerty and the couple have three daughters and one son.

2/ 6 © getty Fuschia Kate Sumner Fuschia has taken after her mother Frances and gone into acting and directing. Born on 17 April 1982 in London, Fuschia is known for the movies Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men, Saving Mr. Banks and Being Michael Madsen.

3/ 6 © getty Mickey Sumner Born in 1984, Brigitte Michael Sumner was Sting and Trudie's first child together. She started her career as a model but soon moved over to acting, starring in Frances Ha and the series Snowpiercer. Mickey is married to entrepreneur Chris Kantrowitz and the pair share one child, a son named Akira Rogue Kantrowitz.

4/ 6 © Michael Loccisano,getty Jake Sumner Jake is Sting and Trudie's second child, born in 1985, and like the rest of his family, is also involved in the arts. Jake is a filmmaker, known for his documentaries such as I Was There When House Took Over The World. He's the creative director of production company AllDayEveryDay and has created videos for Bruno Mars, Google and Nike.

5/ 6 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Eliot Sumner Eliot has also got the creative gene like their mum and dad. Born in 1990 in Pisa, Italy, Eliot was raised in Wiltshire with their five siblings, and from a young age, music was life for Eliot. "I got my first guitar for my 4th or 5th birthday," Eliot told The Cut. They are now known as a DJ under the alias Vaal, playing in dance clubs across Europe, as well as an actor with roles in Me Without You, Stardust, the 2020 James Bond film No Time to Die, Showtime's Ripley, and Infinite Storm.

