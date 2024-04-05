Everything you need to know about Sting's non-binary child Eliot Sumner

Eliot Sumner, the progeny of legendary musician Sting and esteemed film producer Trudie Styler, has carved a distinctive path in both the music and acting spheres.

Making a statement at the Netflix premiere of Ripley in Los Angeles, the 30-year-old non-binary talent shone in a classic ensemble of a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

Born on July 30, 1990, in the picturesque city of Pisa, Italy, Eliot was raised in the serene English countryside of Wiltshire along with their five siblings Joe, Fuschia, Mickey, Jake and Giacomo.

From a very young age, music played a pivotal role in their life. "I got my first guitar for my 4th or 5th birthday," Eliot recounted in an interview with The Cut, marking the beginning of a lifelong passion for music.

By 13, Eliot had penned their first song, and by 14, had formed a band, showcasing an early drive and talent for music.

Eliot's academic journey included time at Bryanston School and later, the Hampstead College of Fine Arts, crafting a foundation that blended classical education with artistic exploration.

At 18, they signed a multi-album deal with Island Records, a venture that proved to be both exciting and challenging as Eliot juggled school responsibilities with recording sessions.

This period led to the release of their debut album The Constant in 2010 under the band name I Blame Coco, followed by solo projects including the 2014 EP "Information" and a full album by the same name in 2016.

Despite early success, Eliot experienced a period of self-reflection and redirection, choosing to step back from the limelight.

"I didn't believe in what I was doing. It wasn't me," they shared, speaking to a moment of realization that prompted a hiatus from touring and a move to the Lake District for a period of introspection and discovery.

It was during this time that Eliot's passion for house music ignited, leading them to a new career as a DJ under the alias Vaal, where they now energize dance clubs across Europe with their beats.

Eliot's talents extend beyond music into acting, with early roles in films like Me Without You and Stardust, and more recent appearances in the 2020 James Bond film No Time to Die, Showtime's Ripley, and Infinite Storm.

These roles underscore Eliot's versatility and commitment to exploring diverse artistic avenues.

Reflecting on personal triumphs and family dynamics, Eliot shared a light-hearted yet telling anecdote about beating their father, Sting, in a game of chess, revealing a competitive yet affectionate relationship.

"He was destroyed. But I think he was quite proud," Eliot mused, illustrating the deep-seated respect and intellectual admiration within their family.

